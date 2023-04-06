Useful accessory upgrades for your MacBook Pro or Mac mini

3 hours ago
Accessorize —

Get nan astir retired of your Mac workstation pinch devices for productivity and comfort.

Corey Gaskin - Apr 6, 2023 1:00 p.m. UTC

The latest MacBook Pro.

The latest MacBook Pro.

Apple’s latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros were released successful January pinch caller M2 Pro chips, alongside nan caller Mac mini pinch M2 and M2 Pro options. The scope of configurations crossed these models offers users everything from a power-efficient archive editor (though they'd surely beryllium overkill for that) to a full-on video and photograph editing powerhouse.

Whichever you choose, you're apt going to request immoderate accessories—that's nan quality of things pinch immoderate caller PC purchase, but pinch Macs successful particular. Given that, we examined a fistful of accessories to complete nan package and thief you get nan astir retired of your workstation.

Apple Magic Keyboard pinch Touch ID and numpad for $160

(or without Touch ID and numpad for $99)

Apple Magic Keyboard pinch Touch ID and numpad

Apple’s Magic Keyboard is my favourite keyboard pairing pinch either nan MacBook aliases Mac mini. If you opt for nan type pinch Touch ID, you summation nan Apple-specific perk of unlocking your machine pinch your fingerprint. But speech from its Mac-compatibility, nan main logic I usage this keyboard is its artillery life.

I get weeks of usage betwixt charges connected my Magic Keyboard, compared to astir a week (with turning it connected and disconnected betwixt uses, thing I don’t person to do pinch Apple’s keyboard) connected my next-favorite Mac keyboard from Satechi. The cardinal consciousness connected nan latest-generation keyboard pinch Touch ID is somewhat snappier than nan erstwhile gen. I usage nan later-generation keyboard daily, and it feels much tactile than nan built-in keyboard connected my 2020 MacBook Pro. So, by nary intends is nan later procreation Magic Keyboard mushy.

To beryllium clear, this won't fulfill mechanical keyboard diehards. But if what you're looking for is accelerated recreation and sleek design—in different words, nan Apple approach—this is nan measurement to go.

Forgoing nan number pad tin save you a fewer bucks, and if you request neither Touch ID nor a number pad, you tin prevention a bigger chunk of change buying nan last-generation Magic Keyboard versus nan latest Touch ID- and numpad-equipped one.

The good

  • Tactile, comfortable keyboard
  • Touch ID integration lets you time off nan MacBook closed and still log successful pinch your fingerprint
  • Weeks of artillery life

The bad

  • No backlighting

Apple Magic Trackpad for $112

Apple’s Magic Trackpad isn’t arsenic overmuch magic arsenic it is simply a trackpad. It’s fundamentally a MacBook’s trackpad, lifted from nan laptop and placed (with a flimsy incline) connected your desk. This is an indispensable instrumentality for my workflow. Chronic multitaskers for illustration maine can’t do without easy, gesture-based entree to macOS’ Mission Control (aka app switcher). It has go my 2nd quality to flick astir from task to task, successful stride, and without interruption aliases slowdown.

Bringing this functionality to nan Mac mini is simply a no-brainer for me, and nan latest procreation improves nan click consciousness and responsiveness. Compared to nan first-gen, it requires little unit to initiate a click. It besides still supports Apple’s Force Touch gesture, which adds different programmable usability for particularly difficult presses.

The good

  • Brings each of Apple's MacBook trackpad gestures to nan desktop
  • Slim, elemental design, easy to recreation with
  • Weeks of artillery life

The bad

  • Ergonomically fatiguing, needs a wrist remainder to help
Gimars' keyboard and rodent wrist rests travel together successful a pack. They harvester representation foam and gel to create a "floating connected air" emotion for your wrists.

Gimars' keyboard and rodent wrist rests travel together successful a pack. They harvester representation foam and gel to create a "floating connected air" emotion for your wrists.

Corey Gaskin

Gimars’ keyboard and rodent wrist remainder for $14

Gimars keyboard and rodent wrist remainder

Most keyboards, mice, and particularly trackpads aren’t ergonomically friendly. Apple’s are nary exception. Whether we’re talking astir nan built-in group connected a MacBook aliases standalone peripherals nan institution offers, pairing them pinch a bully wrist remainder group is basal for improved comfort.

Gimars' wrist rests guidelines retired for their representation foam and gel combination. It gives your wrists a "floating connected air" feeling, and nan Lycra cloth covering is soft and breathable. It feels some plush and supportive.

They travel successful a group that includes a keyboard and rodent wrist rest, offered successful a assortment of colors, each of which are arsenic supple and effective astatine sweat-wicking arsenic nan next. Thankfully, location are nary unusual chemic odors from nan materials, either, which is thing we noticed connected others we’ve used. I’ve been utilizing excavation for complete a twelvemonth now, and nan suppleness and support is conscionable arsenic bully arsenic nan time I sewage it; it has neither compressed nor cratered.

The good

  • Plush yet supportive
  • No unusual chemic smells
  • Still springy and soft aft complete a twelvemonth of use
  • Moisture wicking
  • Many colour choices

The bad

  • None, it's a wrist remainder that nails its job.
CalDigit's TS4 Thunderbolt dock has 18 ports, 5 much than nan TS3 Plus.

CalDigit's TS4 Thunderbolt dock has 18 ports, 5 much than nan TS3 Plus.

Corey Gaskin

A do-it-all dock: CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 for $400

CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4

The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are nan 2 Apple laptops pinch nan astir varied larboard selection. They person 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, and an SD paper slot. If you only request 1 aliases 2 different circumstantial ports, aliases you request mobility, you tin ever spell nan a la carte way and bargain abstracted adapters, but that tin adhd up quickly.

If you’re much of a desktop worker, CalDigit’s Thunderbolt docks person agelong been among our apical picks for docking stations. The latest Thunderbolt Station 4 has 18 ports and tin complaint your 14-inch MacBook Pro astatine afloat velocity (96 watts)—even while different peripherals are plugged in.

Among nan galore ports are 3 Thunderbolt 4, 3 USB-C, 5 USB-A, DisplayPort 1.4, SD and microSD 4.0 UHS-II, 2.5Gb Ethernet, 2 3.5 mm audio outs (one successful nan beforehand and 1 successful back), and 1 3.5 mm audio in. It tin besides support a azygous 8K show aliases dual 6K displays astatine 60 Hz for M2 Pro-based devices, for illustration your 14- and 16-inch MacBooks. Having easy entree to each of those ports, successful some nan backmost and front, makes nan TS4 a awesome action for MacBooks and Mac minis alike.

The good

  • Adds 18 ports to your computer
  • Can complaint your 14- aliases 16-inch MacBook astatine apical speed, and different devices simultaneously
  • Relatively compact

The bad

  • Expensive
Belkin has an iPhone camera equine for some monitors and MacBook laptops.

Belkin has an iPhone camera equine for some monitors and MacBook laptops.

Use your iPhone arsenic a webcam pinch Belkin’s iPhone camera equine pinch MagSafe for MacBooks ($30) and Macs ($40)

Belkin MagSafe iPhone camera equine

Not each Mac users besides person an iPhone, but if you're 1 who does, this is worthy considering. For those who be a batch of video calls, Apple’s Continuity Camera feature is simply a awesome measurement to make your iPhone into a high-quality webcam. Essentially, nan characteristic turns your iPhone into a webcam and microphone for your Mac desktop aliases MacBook laptop.

Belkin makes adjustable mounts for MacBooks and Macs that utilize MagSafe to equine your iPhone to your machine aliases desktop display. They tin equine your telephone successful image aliases scenery mode and tilt it downward up to 25 degrees. Both are compatible pinch iPhone 12 and newer moving iOS 16 and MacBooks from 2019 and newer moving Ventura. Both nan iPhone and machine must beryllium signed successful to nan aforesaid Apple ID.

The good

  • Gives your Mac aliases MacBook a high-resolution, higher-fidelity webcam
  • Fits connected immoderate MacBook aliases monitor
  • Adjustable

The bad

  • Some mightiness not for illustration nan aesthetics of mounting a telephone connected their screen

An ultra-nice monitor: LG’s UltraFine series

LG’s UltraFine monitors are a good prime to brace pinch your Mac. The 24-inch UltraFine 4K 60Hz show has 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports and 3 USB-C, and it tin powerfulness MacBooks up to 85 W. It moreover has built-in macOS features that alteration you to set brightness and measurement from your Mac.

If you’re already utilizing a tin dock for illustration those we recommended, past you tin prevention a mates bucks and summation a fewer inches pinch LG’s 27- aliases 32-inch UltraFine USB-C monitors. They still support 4K astatine 60 Hz but deficiency powerfulness transportation and nan different further ports recovered connected nan much costly Thunderbolt-toting model.

Whichever you choose, you tin expect coagulated viewing angles, rich | colors, and smoothness that tin moreover activity successful a pinch for gaming. If gaming is your superior objective, you whitethorn want to look astatine thing pinch a higher 90 aliases 120 Hz refresh rate.

The good

  • Thunderbolt 3 type functions arsenic a Thunderbolt-equipped dock
  • Powers your MacBook
  • MacOS compatibility allows you to set brightness from your keyboard (Thunderbolt version)

The bad

  • Some models get up location successful price
The equine tin affix to a monitor, desk, aliases wall.

The equine tin affix to a monitor, desk, aliases wall.

A versatile Mac mini equine for $15

Humancentric Mac Mini Mount

A cleanable table is basal to a comfortable workspace, and HumanCentric’s Mac mini equine gives mini users a assortment of ways to execute that tidiness. The VESA-compatible equine useful pinch each Mac Mini models. You tin equine it nether your desk, connected nan wall, aliases moreover connected nan backmost of a VESA monitor. It comes pinch drywall and VESA screws, and erstwhile it’s mounted still allows for immoderate aerial pass-through for cooling. For $15, it’s an artistic and organizational upgrade that’s difficult to beat.

The good

  • Mounts connected a wall, down a monitor, nether aliases connected a desk
  • Fits each Mac mini models from 2010 onward
  • Gives immoderate abstraction for power dissipation
  • Comes pinch VESA screws and drywall anchor screws

The bad

  • Does not see short wood screws

Misc a la carte accessories

If you’re looking for a very bare-bones, circumstantial setup, sometimes each you request is nan correct cablegram aliases adapter. Below are a fewer items you mightiness find handy.

  • USB-C Digital AV multiport adapter for $60
  • USB-C to USB-A Adapter $19
  • USB-C to MagSafe 3 (two meter) $49
  • Thunderbolt 4 Cable (2.3 feet) for $36
  • 14-inch MacBook Case for $29
  • 16-inch MacBook Case for $29
