Vaani Kapoor to make digital debut with YRF Entertainment series 'Mandala Murders'

Actor Vaani Kapoor ( War, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui) is foraying into nan integer abstraction pinch YRF Entertainment's caller bid Mandala Murders, nan makers said connected Thursday.

Billed arsenic a gritty crime thriller, nan show is directed by Gopi Puthran ( Mardaani 2).

Mandala Murders besides features Vaibhav Raj Gupta, known for SonyLIV bid Gullak.

Rana Naidu character Surveen Chawla and Gullak prima Jameel Khan person besides been formed successful salient roles successful nan bid envisioned arsenic a multi-season show, according to a property merchandise issued by nan makers.

Manan Rawat, who has antecedently worked arsenic an subordinate head connected galore Yash Raj Films (YRF) characteristic productions, is attached to co-direct nan series.

Shooting connected Mandala Murders will statesman successful Uttar Pradesh connected Friday. The accumulation will later caput to Delhi and past Mumbai to decorativeness nan filming process.

The bid is nan 2nd offering from YRF Entertainment, nan recently launched integer limb of nan accumulation banner.

Their first integer series, The Railway Men is described arsenic a tribute to nan unsung heroes of nan 1984 Bhopal state tragedy. It features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan.