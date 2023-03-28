March 28, 2023 4:33 PM PT
A travel to New York to compete successful a nationalist precocious schoolhouse hoops tourney for Jewish precocious schools proved to beryllium rather an acquisition for players from Valley Torah, which won nan 24-team Serachek nationalist championship.
Noam Mayouhas and Johnny Dan were named co-tournament MVPs.
Three Los Angeles teams placed successful nan apical four, pinch Yula finishing 3rd and Shalhevet placing fourth.
Dan scored a tournament-high 43 points successful a second-round game.
Eric Sondheimer is nan prep sports columnist for nan Los Angeles Times. He has been honored 7 times by nan California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for champion prep sports column.