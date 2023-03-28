Valley Torah wins national basketball tournament in New York

Valley Torah hoops players Noam Mayouhas and Johnny Dan were co-MVPs of a nationalist Jewish tourney successful New York.

Valley Torah hoops players Noam Mayouhas, left, and Johnny Dan were co-MVPs of a nationalist Jewish tourney successful New York.

(Valley Torah)

Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times

March 28, 2023 4:33 PM PT

A travel to New York to compete successful a nationalist precocious schoolhouse hoops tourney for Jewish precocious schools proved to beryllium rather an acquisition for players from Valley Torah, which won nan 24-team Serachek nationalist championship.

Noam Mayouhas and Johnny Dan were named co-tournament MVPs.

Three Los Angeles teams placed successful nan apical four, pinch Yula finishing 3rd and Shalhevet placing fourth.

Dan scored a tournament-high 43 points successful a second-round game.

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

