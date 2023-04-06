Value of residential property sales in South African townships have risen

The mean worth of registered residential spot income successful 5 awesome South African townships has risen complete nan past decade.

Lightstone, which provides information, valuations and marketplace intelligence connected properties successful South Africa, analysed residential marketplace indicators successful nan 5 randomly picked townships to supply a snapshot of location ownership patterns from 2013 to 2023.

Three Gauteng townships — Mamelodi, Thembisa and Soshanguve — arsenic good arsenic Umlazi successful KwaZulu-Natal and Khayelitsha successful nan Western Cape were analysed.

“The summation successful mean worth of registrations has been astir pronounced successful Thembisa, moving from R284,217 successful 2013 to R717,169 successful 2023, and Mamelodi, which went from R232,972 successful 2013 to R687,469 successful 2022, marginally higher than nan mean recorded successful 2023.”

Lightstone besides recovered nan mean worth of registrations successful Khayelitsha and Umlazi person risen consistently complete nan 10 years, but Soshanguve has seen a autumn successful 2023 to R180,777 from a precocious of R472,362 successful 2022.

“While nan mean worth of registrations has been flattest successful Soshanguve, registration volumes person outstripped nan different townships each twelvemonth complete nan past decade.”

Khayelitsha has been consistently connected nan debased broadside successful position of caller spot registrations, while Umlazi and Thembisa person seen activity levels summation successful 2021 and 2022 aft a ten-year debased successful 2020.

“Thembisa emerged apical successful position of Lightstone’s estimated mean worth of each property.”

The township’s 34,071 properties are weighted astatine R610,420 connected average, compared to R515,726 successful Umlazi (37,568 properties), Mamelodi (R457,533 mean worth for 41,643 properties), Soshanguve (R357,108 mean worth for 78,867 properties) and Khayelitsha (R336,765 mean worth for 47,795 properties).

The mean family income is highest successful Umlazi astatine betwixt R11,000 and R22,000 a period compared to an mean of R5,500 and R11,000 a period successful nan different 4 townships.

Soshanguve has nan astir number of resident adults astatine 430,641, followed by Thembisa pinch 329,517 and Mamelodi astatine 327,903.

Most homeowners person had tenure for much than 11 years.

In Umlazi, much than 85% person been successful nan aforesaid location for longer than 11 years, while Soshanguve is nan lowest astatine astir 63%.

Soshanguve is besides nan spot pinch nan highest percent of comparatively caller homeowners (less than 5 years).