Vampire Survivors Beats God of War Ragnarok to Win Major Award

Vampire Survivors has beaten each nan odds, surpassing moreover God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring to declare nan BAFTA Games Awards' astir coveted trophy. The indie darling that is Vampire Survivors took 2022 by storm, but not galore could person expected a crippled developed by a azygous personification to person been tin of this.

No matter wherever 1 looked arsenic past twelvemonth came to a close, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok dominated nan "Game of nan Year" discourse. It was a conflict of 2 giants that could not person been much different successful their attack to crippled creation but offered 2 of nan astir compelling experiences successful gaming. God of War Ragnarok was nominated for 14 BAFTA awards, nan astir successful nan grant show's history. But, successful what is nary uncertainty 1 of nan biggest upsets of nan video crippled grant season, some Elden Ring and God of War grounded to return nan mantle of Best Game.

Instead, nan grant was bestowed to Vampire Survivors, a pixilated indie crippled developed by a azygous person, Luca Galante, besides known arsenic poncle. Vampire Survivors skyrocketed successful fame early past year, fame that did not wane acknowledgment to accordant updates and caller content. The indie darling became 1 of 2022's highest-rated titles, making its measurement to mobile and Xbox Game Pass arsenic it continued to dominate. Phil Spencer moreover revealed that he had spent 233 hours playing Vampire Survivors, nan astir clip dedicated to immoderate video crippled that twelvemonth for nan caput of Xbox.

Vampire Survivors was wide considered to person been snubbed astatine The Game Awards past twelvemonth erstwhile it mislaid retired connected Best Debut Indie to Stray. But moreover those voices would person been hesitant to comparison it to either Elden Ring aliases God of War Ragnarok, which seemed poised to sweep. Elden Ring surely lived up to expectations, claiming (at nan clip of writing) a full of 433 Game of nan Year wins crossed media outlets and reader's prime polls, according to accusation compiled by ResetEra.

Elden Ring picked up 2 BAFTAs and God of War Ragnarok claimed six, including nan oddly named EE Game of nan Year, nan only grant voted for by nan public. Vampire Survivors besides won Best Design, a triumph that is apt to beryllium overmuch little divisive. Then again, galore different video crippled ceremonies person travel and gone pinch small fanfare, arsenic grant play attraction is typically entirely focused connected The Game Awards, led by Geoff Keighley. Had Vampire Survivors won Game of nan Year, nan consequent fury would nary uncertainty still beryllium raging to this day.

Vampire Survivors is disposable now for Android, iOS, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

