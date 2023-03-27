Vampire Survivors gets second DLC pack fresh off big BAFTA win

Fresh disconnected its large BAFTA victory, Vampire Survivors is getting much DLC adjacent month.

Yesterday saw Vampire Survivors declare apical honors astatine nan BAFTA Game Awards, beating retired dense hitters for illustration Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok to return location nan Best Game award. Today, developer Poncle has announced Tides of nan Foscari, nan 2nd DLC description for nan action-packed game.

Vampire Survivors: Tides of nan Foscari comes to PC, Xbox and Mobile connected April 13th 🌲🌲🌲A Fighter! A Mage! A Rogue! A imagination based connected fantasy!🧛 #VampireSurvivors pic.twitter.com/DA1a51cx13March 31, 2023 See more

As announced complete connected Xbox Wire (opens successful caller tab), Tides of nan Foscari debuts adjacent period connected April 13. The DLC packs successful 8 caller characters, 13 weapons, 7 euphony tracks, 1 caller stage, and 20 Achievements to gain (yes, your 100% prevention files will sadly beryllium group backmost by this addition).

Tides of nan Foscari is heavy influenced by European folklore, and that's Western European folklore, to beryllium precise. The Great Forest, nan sole caller shape successful nan DLC, is location to "all mode of magical beasts, spellcasters, demi-humans, spirits, demons, angels," and different horrible beasties.

Someone thought it was a bully thought to build a schoolhouse here, truthful participate The Foscari Academy. This academy is divided into respective houses, each of which trains up warriors, scholars, and mages to beryllium nan very champion they tin be. Considering wherever nan academy lies, that's sewage to beryllium immoderate unsmooth training.

Tides of nan Foscari is retailing for simply $1.99, continuing nan erstwhile DLC's inclination of proving that yes, you tin make immoderate banging post-game contented for cheap. Vampire Survivors and its 2 DLC packs will costs nether $10 erstwhile Tides of nan Foscari launches, an absolute slayer woody for BAFTA's champion crippled of nan twelvemonth and 1 of our picks for nan best games of 2022.

Oh, and sorry, but Vampire Survivors 2 astir apt isn't happening, successful lawsuit you hadn't already heard.