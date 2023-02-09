Vampire Survivors team in shock at Bafta Game Awards win

Image caption, Mathew Gurunlian (third from right) and his team-mates were astatine gaming normal WASD aft their Bafta win

By Laura Cress & Tom Richardson BBC Newsbeat

God of War: Ragnarök whitethorn person been nan large victor astatine nan Bafta Game Awards, but it didn't return location nan night's biggest prize.

Instead, nan bid known for its hero's battles against elephantine monsters mislaid retired connected champion crippled to a overmuch smaller force - Vampire Survivors.

The endurance game, pinch its retro 2D graphics and addictive gameplay, has go a large deed since its release.

But its grant triumph amazed many, including nan group who made it.

If you were watching nan awards - either successful personification aliases via livestream connected Twitch - you'll person heard a immense gasp erstwhile gaming journalist Aoife Wilson announced Vampire Survivors had won.

"I conscionable thought - you cognize it'd beryllium really cool if they said our name, but it's not gonna happen," says Mathew Gurunlian, from improvement institution Poncle.

"And past they said our name."

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Sam McGarry accepted Vampire Survivors' champion crippled award

Unlike nan Triple-A titles it was nominated against, which are worked connected by hundreds of people, Vampire Survivors was worked connected by a overmuch smaller improvement team.

Small enough, successful fact, for each of them to fresh connected nan shape erstwhile it was clip to cod their award.

That includes Mathew, Poncle's lead QA engineer.

"I was nan first 1 connected stage," he says. "She conscionable handed maine nan grant and I was like: 'Where's everyone else?'

"And past everyone came up down maine and I conscionable shuffled back.

"It was weird. It was a authorities of disbelief."

Once nan full squad had caught up, method head Sam McGarry stepped guardant to make nan acceptance speech.

Image caption, And nan grant goes to... The dev squad gave distant clone ail to beforehand nan crippled astatine WASD

Overall, nan gaming Baftas were a bully nighttime for independent titles, pinch Rollerdrome, Tunic and Immortality among nan different grant winners.

Mathew says it feels "amazing" to beryllium recognised connected specified a large stage, but that each nan nominees - large and mini - "deserved to beryllium there".

"It makes for a bully balance," he says.

Mathew believes nan occurrence of Vampire Survivors owes a batch to its thriving online community, whose feedback helps to style updates and caller content.

A 2nd description battalion - Tides of nan Foscari - is owed for merchandise connected 13 April.

And nan different concealed to its success?

"It's conscionable a batch of fun," says Mathew.

"You tin suffer a batch of hours playing it, it's that 'one much time' benignant of game."

