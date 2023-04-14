Vancouver homeless shelters say they're overwhelmed after city's encampment clearing

The president of nan Union Gospel Mission says Vancouver's forced shutdown of an encampment has added different furniture of accent to its unit arsenic they put mats successful hallways for nan overflow of those needing shelter.

Dean Kurpjuweit said Monday nan shelter has been astatine capacity for a fewer months now, but it had to spell complete its limit nan past fewer nights to accommodate everyone.

"We person sewage a number of rooms wherever we put group successful bunk beds and past we person benignant of a communal abstraction wherever we put down mats; and past successful nan hallways that lead to nan rooms, we put immoderate mats down there," said Kurpjuweit.

Vancouver constabulary and metropolis unit moved into nan Downtown Eastside encampment last Wednesday to dismantle and propulsion distant belongings, tents and different structures that lined nan sidewalks connected Hastings Street.

Mayor Ken Sim, on pinch nan occurrence and constabulary chiefs, said nan fire threat and accrued crime meant nan encampment had to beryllium dismantled.

Kurpjuweit said they did each they could to springiness group a warm, barren spot to stay, but they still had to move immoderate away.

"We each understand that encampments are little than ideal, but connected nan aforesaid hand, if you are going to do that, you request to person capable spots for group to spell to and location are not capable spots," he said.

The Union Gospel Mission has been reaching retired to chap organizations to find spaces for these people, including nan First United Church and nan Salvation Army.

"Unfortunately, everybody seems to beryllium astatine nan aforesaid constituent we are, which is much group than we person space," said Kurpjuweit.

WATCH | Union Gospel Mission hosts Easter meal:

He said it gets stressful whenever nan shelter is over capacity, and much group support asking to stay.

"Everything conscionable benignant of gets amplified a small spot more," he said.

Members of nan group Stop nan Sweeps Coalition were distributing coffee, snacks, tents and blankets to group astatine Oppenheimer Park on Monday.

Ryan Sudds, an organizer pinch nan group, said immoderate residents he said to had returned to adjacent Hastings Street complete nan weekend, but metropolis crews chased them retired again.

"When nan metropolis was coming astir yesterday in nan rain, group were angry, group were upset, group were fed up. It has been 5 days now and group are getting angrier and angrier astir what's happening," said Sudds.

A personification holds signs condemning nan city's actions past Wednesday. Organizer Ryan Sudds says group successful nan organization are angry pinch nan displacement, moreover arsenic officials opportunity location was nary different action available. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

He said galore of those who were connected Hastings Street are taking what is near of their belongings and mounting up successful different areas.

"For nan folks who are getting displaced connected nan block, and they don't person shelter aliases housing, nan metropolis isn't offering them thing too possibly [suggesting] 'you tin spell to nan CRAB Park,'" said Sudds, referring to nan adjacent waterfront parkland that's location to different encampment.

WATCH | Few options for those experiencing homelessness successful Vancouver: Vancouver to region encampment, but lacks housing, shelter space

The Union Gospel Mission has offered nan unhoused blankets, toiletries, apparel and Easter meals.

Kurpjuweit said those are conscionable a "temporary reprieve from nan circumstances."

"We're going to proceed to advocator for imperishable solutions to get each of our organization members housed, and successful a spot wherever they tin unrecorded independent lives," he said.

Sim said during a news convention past week that nan longer nan thoroughfare campy continues, nan higher nan likelihood that much group will suffer their lives and moreover much group will suffer their homes to occurrence hazards.

