Vaonis lets you turn your smartphone into a smart telescope

Billed as the first scope that utilizes the power of smartphone sensors to photograph the stars, it's lighter, smaller and more accessible than anything else currently on the market. The device is available for pre-order on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter with deliveries expected by the end of the year.

The launch coincides with news that the solar eclipse will cross the USA in April 2024. The Hestia scope will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter as of July 18, starting $149.

Reminiscent of nan style and weight of a book, nan caller Vaonis scope is based connected an optical strategy consisting of a 30 mm (1.18 in) lens and prisms to cod and attraction nan ray straight into nan camera sensor of a smartphone.

Users position their smartphone connected nan instrumentality and align nan phone’s camera pinch Hestia’s eyepiece. The instrumentality is designed to accommodate each sizes of smartphone acknowledgment to a strategy of removable magnets.

Guided by nan Gravity by Vaonis companion app, early astronomers tin past constituent retired celestial objects utilizing an interactive entity representation and observe nan Sun, nan Moon and heavy entity objects telephone screen, including nan Orion nebula, nan Andromeda galaxy, nan Pleiades and overmuch more.

Hestia’s innovation, it claims, lies successful its operation of 3 elements:

A simple, compact optical system, unsocial connected nan marketplace and patented by nan company,

A mobile app that uses nan latest image-processing technologies to amended image quality,

A smartphone equipped pinch ever much powerful sensors, truthful that Hestia tin beryllium upgraded arsenic users’ smartphones change.

Says Cyril Dupuy, laminitis of Vaonis:

“The Stellina and Vespera smart telescopes person been worldwide successes since their launch. This year, we are pushing backmost nan limits of miniaturization pinch a caller innovation: Hestia.

“To trim costs and connection a scope that is genuinely accessible to all, we person relied connected nan astir powerful and wide adopted technology: your smartphone.”

With Kickstarter prices starting astatine conscionable $149, Hestia is making smart telescopes moreover much accessible to group funny astir discovering and knowing nan entity astir them, it claims.

On 8 April 2024, nan eagerly anticipated full star eclipse will transverse nan United States from seashore to coast. Vaonis reckons Hestia will beryllium nan perfect instrumentality for a person and safe look astatine nan eclipse.

Kickstarter campaign

