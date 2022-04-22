Verizon Fios Home Internet Review: Simply the Best? - CNET

Verizon Fios location net rating How we calculated our standing Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, pinch symmetrical download and upload speeds

Verizon Fios, nan company's fiber-optic net service, announced successful March that its web would scope 2,000 much homes crossed Delaware. This is nan latest description for an net work that has captured nan apical spot successful aggregate customer restitution studies for galore years since it launched successful 2004 -- but it's disposable successful only 8 states and nan District of Columbia. Verizon unveiled its 5G Ultra Wideband web early successful 2022, a move to unlock much of nan afloat imaginable of 5G and thief it grow its location broadband footprint.

Verizon offers location net via DSL for overmuch of its sum area, chiefly for those successful nan Northeast who are extracurricular its Fios network. Verizon LTE Home Internet work is an action successful 200 markets, not to mention nan now 900 cities wherever Verizon 5G Home work is presently available.

All of that makes for a analyzable sum map, meaning there's a batch to see earlier signing up for Verizon Fios based solely connected nan glowing reviews. Note that prices listed connected this page bespeak disposable discounts for mounting up paperless billing. If you determine not to spell pinch automatic monthly payments, your value will beryllium higher.

Verizon Fios is specifically successful nan Northeast, but you'll find different Verizon net plans crossed nan US, including LTE and 5G fixed wireless. Sarah Tew/CNET

If you unrecorded wrong Verizon's East Coast sum area and Verizon Fios is disposable astatine your address, its net work is reliable to beat. If you're extracurricular that area, you whitethorn person immoderate shape of Verizon location net work disposable to you, but you'll request to make immoderate reliable side-by-side comparisons to find what's genuinely champion for your reside (keep reference because we tin thief pinch that).

Though Verizon's LTE and 5G Home net services are disposable successful aggregate regions passim nan country, Verizon Fios fibre net is only disposable successful nan Northeast. FCC/Mapbox

Verizon Fios: Where tin you get it?

Verizon Fios is disposable solely successful 8 eastbound states -- Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia -- and Washington, DC. You tin usage the Verizon readiness checker to spot if Fios is disposable astatine your address.

Additionally, Verizon intends to grow nan readiness of its 5G Home Internet service crossed nan country. Verizon 5G Home is disposable successful astir 900 cities and complete 40 cardinal households.

Verizon's disposable net connections

Verizon Fios, which is 100% fiber-optic, offers 3 different plans.

Verizon High Speed Internet, a DSL service, provides options for those extracurricular nan Fios web successful nan Northeast.

Verizon LTE Home Internet is disposable successful prime markets successful 48 states.

Verizon 5G Home Internet is disposable successful 900 cities crossed nan US.

Verizon Fios Internet plans and pricing PlanMax speedsMonthly priceEquipment feeData capContract Fios 300 300Mbps download, 300Mbps upload $50 None None None Fios 500 500Mbps download, 500Mbps upload $70 None None None Fios 1 Gig 940Mbps download, 880Mbps upload $90 None None None

Verizon's Fios work is nan easiest to understand. There are 3 different tiers: 300, 500 and Gigabit. (Note: Verizon Fios has introduced a multigigabit scheme -- Fios 2 Gigabit Connection -- to nan New York City area and plans to rotation it retired to different regions successful 2023.) Many providers connection a promo complaint that expires aft 12 months, causing your measure to spell up, but Verizon doesn't do that. That's a good, straightforward attack -- moreover though Verizon reserves nan correct to set its rates astatine immoderate point.

On that point, a Verizon spokesperson told CNET regarding imaginable complaint changes that "there's nary timetable for changing rates and if/when we should do so, each changes are intelligibly communicated to customers successful advance," pinch 30 days' announcement arsenic a minimum lead time.

Finally, arsenic Fios is simply a fiber-optic network, it delivers near-symmetrical download and upload speeds, meaning you will get adjacent to nan aforesaid upload speeds arsenic your downloads. If you're much accustomed to asymmetrical cablegram net (where nan upload speeds connected a 300Mbps scheme mightiness only spell arsenic precocious arsenic 10Mbps), you cognize really melodramatic a quality that tin make, peculiarly for videoconferencing and transferring ample files.

Verizon High Speed Internet (DSL) plans and pricing PlanMax speedsMonthly priceEquipment feeData capContract High Speed Internet (DSL) 1-15Mbps download, 1Mbps upload $75 $50 (one-time charge, skippable) None None

Not each addresses wrong Verizon's readiness representation tin get fibre service. In fact, according to a June 2021 study from nan Federal Communications Commission, conscionable complete 49% of Verizon's imaginable customer guidelines is eligible for Verizon Fios. That aforesaid study shows that 66% of Verizon's footprint qualifies for its High Speed Internet, a integer subscriber statement service. DSL uses accepted copper telephone lines to present nan net to your home. Still, dissimilar nan older dial-up technology, it uses dedicated, higher wave bands than telephone lines, truthful you tin still make calls while you're online.

However, DSL doesn't present anyplace adjacent nan Fios plans' speeds, and Verizon's DSL work besides uses asymmetric technology, emphasizing download complete upload speeds. Expect nan download speeds pinch Verizon DSL net plans to scope from 1Mbps to 15Mbps, based connected really adjacent your location is to its closest office, for $75 a month. That includes nan telephone relationship required for DSL. Additionally, customers must acquisition a router from Verizon (a $50 one-time charge) aliases usage their ain Verizon-compatible device.

Finally, while Verizon calls this High Speed Internet, it's important to statement those speeds do not meet nan FCC's qualifications for broadband speed of astatine slightest 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload (which we deliberation is much for illustration the bare minimum for astir circumstances).

Verizon LTE Home Internet plans and prices PlanMax speedsMonthly priceEquipment feeData capContract LTE Home Internet 50Mbps download, 4Mbps upload $50 None None None

Verizon's LTE Home Internet uses nan Verizon 4G LTE cellular web to link to nan net successful areas wherever nary different Verizon broadband options -- Fios, DSL aliases 5G Home Internet -- are available. Currently, per Verizon, that's 189 markets successful 48 different states.

With LTE Home Internet, customers should expect to spot download speeds of 25Mbps to 50Mbps, pinch astir 4Mbps upload, per nan Verizon LTE FAQs.

Verizon LTE Home Internet is $50 a period and you tin get up to 50% disconnected pinch qualifying Verizon 5G wireless plans.

This gateway is included successful nan monthly charges for Verizon 5G Home Internet. Eli Blumenthal/CNET

Verizon 5G Home Internet plans and pricing PlanMax speedsMonthly priceEquipment feeData capContractPrice guarantee Verizon 5G Home 85-300Mbps download, 10Mbps upload $50 None None None 2 years Verizon 5G Home Plus 300Mbps-1000Mbps download, 50Mbps upload $70 None None None 3 years

Verizon's 5G net service, which uses ultrawideband 5G technology, is available successful 900 cities crossed nan country. It advertises max download speeds of up to 1 gigabit and an mean 300Mbps. Upload speeds, however, are not symmetrical, typically topping retired astir 50Mbps, depending connected one's location.

Verizon 5G Home Internet pricing is $50 a period for a two-year value guarantee aliases $70 a period to fastener successful nan complaint for 3 years and unafraid further perks and benefits. Either way, it's an all-in value that includes equipment. Also, for illustration each different Verizon plans, location are nary contracts aliases information caps. Finally, you tin slash 50% disconnected your monthly measure pinch a qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plan.

When will Verizon 5G beryllium disposable to my area?

Beyond nan Verizon Fios services disposable successful its Northeast market, Verizon is besides carving retired different options for customers nationwide. In 2021, Verizon promised its 5G location net work would beryllium disposable to 15 cardinal homes. In January of 2022, it surpassed that number erstwhile Verizon flipped nan move connected 5G Ultra Wideband. The institution intends to grow its fixed wireless net services to 50 cardinal by 2025.

Verizon Fios: Other aspects to know



No contracts are required for immoderate Verizon plans. There are nary information caps, either. But conscionable arsenic your mom taught you to ever look nether nan hood, it's ne'er a bad thought to excavation successful a spot to get a amended thought of what you're buying earlier committing to immoderate imaginable net service.

Additional monthly fees

As mentioned above, DSL customers must get a location telephone plan, meaning a one-time $50 complaint for buying a router. You tin debar that interest if you person a compatible router. On nan different hand, Verizon LTE and Verizon 5G customers don't person to salary for their equipment, arsenic everything comes included successful nan monthly price.

One-time installation interest

Again, your setup complaint will dangle connected nan Verizon scheme you select. If you take Fios, your setup complaint will beryllium $99, which is waived if you bid online; nan activation interest for DSL is $30 and is besides waived if you bid online.

No Verizon information caps

Unlike Cox, HughesNet, Xfinity and immoderate different ISPs, Verizon does not spot a information headdress connected customers. Therefore, you won't request to interest astir overage fees aliases slowing your information erstwhile you deed a definite threshold.

New customers who motion up for nan Verizon Fios 1 Gig scheme will gain a free Disney Plus subscription for six months. Angela Lang/CNET

Verizon Fios: Perks and promos

Verizon tin thin into nan truth that you're not required to motion a word agreement, which intends nary early termination fees aliases getting stuck pinch a work you've either outgrown aliases request to downsize. But galore offers besides thief sweeten nan woody for imaginable customers.

First, Verizon has a discount of $25 per period connected each its location net offerings -- including Fios, LTE Home and 5G Home -- for caller customers who besides enroll successful nan company's premium 5G mobile plans.

New Verizon Fios subscribers will person a Home Depot gift paper -- $50 for nan 300Mbps and 500Mbps plans and $200 for nan gigabit tier. Fios 300 and Fios 500 customers will get their prime of a Verizon Stream TV aliases a $50 Home Depot gift card. Fios Gig subscribers will get their prime of a Verizon Stream TV (or $400 disconnected a Verizon Stream TV Soundbar Pro) aliases a $200 Home Depot gift card. Additionally, customers pinch nan gigabit scheme will besides get a complimentary subscription to Disney Plus for six months and 2TB of Verizon Cloud storage.

Lastly, Verizon besides offers Fios Forward, making nan aforesaid 3 Fios plans disposable to households who suffice for financial assistance (for example, those enrolled successful nan national Lifeline program). Through this program, customers mightiness beryllium capable to prevention $20 a period connected Fios plans. Also, customers participating successful nan Affordable Connectivity Program whitethorn beryllium eligible to person free net -- a 300Mbps plan, including each fees and router costs -- done Fios Forward. You must beryllium a Fios Mix & Match customer and approved for nan ACP to qualify.

ACSI

Verizon Fios vs. nan competition: Fios flies precocious successful customer restitution ratings

Verizon Fios has consistently been astatine nan apical of customer work metrics for astir of nan past decade. When you look astatine nan latest American Customer Satisfaction Index numbers, it mightiness not look so, arsenic Fios came successful 4th spot among fibre ISPs. However, it scored 3 points supra nan 72 points retired of 100 it scored successful 2022, which was conscionable a tick supra its 2021 numbers. That marks 3 years moving that Verizon has accrued its people among nan apical of nan ACSI's ISP benchmarks.

In addition, Verizon presently holds nan apical wide mean people successful J.D. Power's latest ISP customer restitution ranks. However, it's worthy pointing retired that Verizon was only scored successful 1 of 4 regions. In that region, nan East, Verizon vanished commandingly successful first place, scoring 758 connected a 1,000-point scale. That put nan institution good supra nan region's mean of 707, earning it nan second-highest people nationwide. Indeed, Verizon has captured nan apical spot successful nan East region of J.D. Power's study for 9 years.

The speed-testing website Ookla tracks ISPs based connected a scoring strategy that looks astatine some download and upload speeds. Based connected nan astir recent Ookla tests from nan 2nd 4th of 2023, Verizon landed successful seventh spot down Spectrum, Cox, Xfinity, AT&T, Frontier and Optimum. This is simply a small astonishing until you recognize these numbers see DSL and LTE service, not conscionable nan faster Fios.

Verizon took first spot for nan lowest latency among apical providers during that aforesaid period. However, it came successful 5th spot for Ookla's Consistency Score category, which measures really often an ISP delivers broadband speeds to its customers.

Final thoughts connected Verizon Fios: It's beautiful bully

Verizon tin boast that its Fios work is 100% fibre -- and arsenic net relationship types go, it's reliable to hit fiber. Additionally, Verizon tin constituent to its precocious customer restitution ratings and outcry astir its consistency astatine nan apical of those charts. All true. But nan readiness of Verizon's fibre plans is chiefly constricted to those successful nan Northeast. The company's DSL plans are thing exceptional, and there's still a ample information of group crossed nan state for whom Verizon isn't available.

Verizon's 5G and LTE location net description intends to span that spread and is worthy keeping an oculus on, particularly arsenic things are moving comparatively accelerated now that 5G Ultra Wideband has been unveiled. Until then, Verizon Fios is simply a top-notch action for getting online successful nan Northeast.

