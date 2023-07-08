Verstappen charges to pole position for British GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen seized his 5th rod position successful a statement astatine nan British Grand Prix connected Saturday aft McLaren's location leader Lando Norris threatened to pip nan runaway Formula One leader to nan apical slot.

McLaren's Australian rookie Oscar Piastri qualified 3rd fastest successful a large boost for nan erstwhile champions aft a reliable commencement to nan campaign, pinch Charles Leclerc completing nan 2nd statement for Ferrari.

Verstappen's squad mate and closest title rival Sergio Perez qualified only 16th, nan 5th title successful a statement that nan Mexican has grounded to scope nan top-10 shoot-out.

Perez is already a immense 81 points down Verstappen aft 9 races this season, each won by Red Bull, and faces different salvage cognition connected Sunday.

Red Bull person won 10 races successful a row, including past season's finale successful Abu Dhabi, and are poised to adjacent McLaren's all-time grounds tally of 11 group by precocious awesome Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost successful 1988.

Norris looked for illustration he was astir to prehend rod erstwhile he group a clip of 1:26.961 seconds correct astatine nan end, only for Verstappen to spell quicker pinch his last stellar effort of 1:26.720.

“It's ever Max. He ever ruins everything for everyone,” laughed nan 23-year-old Briton, pinch his bully friend Verstappen alongside and enjoying nan joke arsenic nan 140,000-strong crowd roared.

Verstappen is chasing his sixth triumph successful a statement and eighth of nan play pinch a 3rd title already looking an absolute formality.

“It's awesome to spot some of them up here,” he said of Norris and Piastri, whose squad leader Zak Brown was engaged high-fiving everyone successful sight.

Verstappen had a acold from cleanable afternoon, moreover if he said it was “very lovely”, pinch nan 25-year-old making an uncharacteristic correction erstwhile he drove retired of nan car shed and into nan pit lane wall astatine nan extremity of nan first phase.

“I conscionable understeered and it didn't grip,” he said apologetically aft being pushed backmost for a caller beforehand wing.

Last year's victor Carlos Sainz qualified 5th for Ferrari, pinch nan Mercedes brace of George Russell and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, victor a grounds 8 times astatine Silverstone, sixth and seventh respectively.

Alex Albon qualified a beardown eighth for Williams, up of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Alpine's Pierre Gasly completing nan apical 10.