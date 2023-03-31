Verstappen takes pole for Red Bull at Australian Grand Prix

Formula One champion Max Verstappen took rod position for Red Bull astatine nan Australian Grand Prix connected Saturday aft squad mate Sergio Perez came crashing backmost to world pinch a brake nonaccomplishment that near him past connected nan grid.

Mercedes driver George Russell will subordinate Verstappen connected nan beforehand statement for Sunday's title astatine Albert Park aft qualifying 2nd up of squad mate Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen struggled for grip done qualifying but it each came together successful his past effort arsenic he roared astir nan lakeside circuit successful 1 infinitesimal and 16.732 seconds, complete two-tenths of a 2nd quicker than Russell.

“Up until past it was conscionable really tricky to find a grip,” nan Dutchman told reporters aft celebrating his first rod astatine Albert Park and 22nd of his career.

“I only had clip successful nan past tally to spell retired and conscionable spell for it.

“This clip it worked out, truthful very happy pinch that.”

Red Bull person dominated nan caller season, pinch Verstappen claiming nan first title successful Bahrain and Perez nan 2nd successful Saudi Arabia.

Perez, however, was eliminated successful nan first qualifying convention connected Saturday erstwhile he locked up braking into move 3 during his first retired thigh and beached himself successful gravel.

That came aft a scary show for nan Mexican successful nan 3rd and last free believe arsenic he skidded disconnected many times aft spending overmuch of nan convention confined to nan car shed arsenic engineers worked connected his car.

Mercedes, which grounded to return a podium successful either of nan first 2 races and was good disconnected Red Bull's pace, took immense encouragement from qualifying.

“I'm truthful happy pinch this,” said seven-time world champion Hamilton. “I'm really proud of nan squad — to beryllium up connected nan 2 beforehand rows is simply a dream for us.

“To beryllium this adjacent to Red Bull is incredible.

“This gives everyone successful nan squad a boost and a glimpse of hope.”

The time was a insignificant reality cheque for Aston Martin and was outright disappointing for Ferrari.

Hamilton pipped his aged rival Fernando Alonso, who will commencement 4th connected nan grid for Aston Martin up of Ferrari's fifth-placed Carlos Sainz.

Sainz's squad mate Charles Leclerc will statement up seventh down Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

Surprise package Alex Albon qualified eighth successful an encouraging time for Williams, pinch Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Haas's Nico Hulkenberg rounding retired nan apical 10.

Home instrumentality hopes of a large title for McLaren's Oscar Piastri were dashed arsenic nan 21-year-old Melbourne rookie narrowly missed nan trim into nan 2nd convention of qualifying. He will commencement 16th connected nan grid.

Lando Norris qualified 13th arsenic McLaren's early play struggles continued.