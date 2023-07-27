Verstappen wins Belgian Grand Prix for 8th consecutive win, beating teammate Perez

Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen enters nan mid-season break successful unstoppable form, aft emphatically winning nan Belgian Grand Prix connected Sunday for an eighth consecutive triumph and 10th wide of a crushingly ascendant season.

Despite starting from sixth place, he vanished 22.3 seconds up of teammate Sergio Perez to springiness Red Bull an easy one-two finish.

It moved Verstappen ominously person to a 3rd consecutive world title and his ain F1 grounds of 15 wins from past year.

Verstappen is 125 points up of Perez aft conscionable 12 races, and his adjacent target is matching Sebastian Vettel's F1 grounds of 9 consecutive wins pinch a triumph astatine nan Dutch GP erstwhile nan lopsided play resumes Aug. 27.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc vanished successful 3rd spot for a 3rd podium of nan season, pinch Lewis Hamilton successful 4th for Mercedes up of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

George Russell was sixth for Mercedes, pinch Lando Norris (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Montreal's Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) completing nan apical 10.

Leclerc started connected rod up of Perez, pinch Hamilton and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. down them. McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri was connected nan adjacent statement alongside Verstappen, who was fastest successful Friday's qualifying but took a five-place grid punishment for a gearbox change.

"It was conscionable astir surviving move one. I could spot it was each getting really tight," Verstappen said. "I've been successful that position earlier myself truthful I americium conscionable going to enactment retired of that and it worked out. From location onwards I made nan correct overtakes."

Max is successful a people of his ain presently 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BelgianGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BelgianGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://t.co/aQFAVap2Ho">pic.twitter.com/aQFAVap2Ho</a> —@F1 —@F1

13th consecutive triumph for Red Bull

Last twelvemonth Verstappen won from 14th present truthful it felt easy from sixth, and erstwhile he overtook Perez connected Lap 17 of 44 his 45th profession triumph was seemingly inevitable.

Red Bull extended its grounds to 13 consecutive wins, including nan last title of past season.

Hamilton came successful connected nan penultimate thigh for a tyre alteration and nan move paid disconnected arsenic he took nan prize constituent for fastest thigh from Verstappen, a very insignificant blip for nan ascendant Dutchman.

It was yet different stellar play for Verstappen, who besides won Saturday's sprint race.

The only rumor was immoderate much bickering pinch his title technologist Gianpiero Lambiase complete radio, arsenic they continued their spat from Friday's qualifying.

"Don't hide Max, usage your head, please," Lambiase told Verstappen erstwhile he questioned why Perez was making his first tyre alteration connected Lap 14.

With immoderate rainfall forecast, Verstappen boxed connected nan adjacent thigh and came retired astir 2 seconds down Perez.

Just minutes later he cruised past Perez and, arsenic truthful often this season, nan remainder was conscionable astir control.

Perez, meanwhile, pledged to enactment connected nan podium for nan remainder of nan season.

Dry way aft 2 days of rain

"It's been a spot of a unsmooth patch," nan 33-year-old Mexican said. "I really request this summertime break. It's been really intense. I'll travel backmost really beardown for Zandvoort."

Conditions were barren for nan title start, successful stark opposition to nan 2 erstwhile days, which were impacted by dense rainfall astatine nan seven-kilometre Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Leclerc, who won his first F1 title present successful 2019, made a coagulated commencement but Perez's other gait soon put him successful front. Verstappen roseate 2 places to 4th aft Sainz bumped into Piastri connected nan first corner.

Piastri had to retire, while Verstappen overtook Hamilton connected Lap 6, Leclerc 3 laps later and made short activity of Perez conscionable earlier immoderate rainfall fell briefly.

Some bully overtaking from Ocon moved nan Frenchman up from 10th to eighth successful nan closing stages.

It was an early extremity for Piastri, who had impressed pinch a 2nd spot successful Saturday's sprint race.

A bad time for Sainz saw him retiring connected Lap 25 and Leclerc moving supra him successful nan standings.

"Of people nan title was bully connected my side, a shame for Carlos arsenic we had bully pace," Leclerc said. "When you look astatine nan Red Bulls we still person a batch of activity to do."

After nan F1 break location will beryllium 10 races left, but astir of nan title for places will beryllium down Verstappen.

Alonso is 1 constituent up of Hamilton successful 3rd overall, pinch Leclerc and Russell level and Sainz 7 points down them.