Vicky Pattison 'shaken' after car 'explodes' and bursts into flames

Reality prima Vicky Pattison has told really she was near "shaken" aft a car she was travelling "exploded" and burst into flames.

The 35-year-old shared footage of nan "terrifying" occurrence connected societal media, saying she had been successful an Uber conscionable "minutes" earlier pinch her partner Ercan Ramadan.

Pattison had been travelling successful an Uber to nan Sheesh edifice successful Chigwell erstwhile nan occurrence collapsed retired connected nan A1 adjacent Borehamwood successful Hertfordshire.

"I really don't moreover cognize what to opportunity astir what's conscionable happened" she said successful a video shared pinch her 5.4 cardinal Instagram followers connected Saturday. "Like, it was perfectly terrifying."

Image: Pattison astatine nan Pride of Britain Awards successful October 2021. Pic: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Ramadan, who appeared successful TOWIE, noticed nan car's motor guidance ray was on, she said, soon earlier nan conveyance started making a "really horrible noise".

The driver pulled complete and fume was subsequently seen to look from nan backmost of nan car.

It is unclear what happened to nan driver, though location is nary proposal he was harmed during nan incident.

"The man's like, conscionable enactment successful nan car, it'll beryllium fine," Pattison added. "Obviously we're connected nan A1, truthful you didn't want to get out.

"Then each of a abrupt it conscionable caught fire, it conscionable burst into flames. You tin spot from my video that, like, nan full car's exploded. Absolutely terrifying, and we're conscionable opinionated connected nan road."

Police were contacted and urged them to move distant aft arriving astatine nan scene, nan prima said.

"I'm a small spot shaken up," she added.

However, nan brace made it to nan edifice and Pattison shared photos from their evening, captioning one: "3 cars, 2 hours and 1 adjacent decease acquisition later… and we made it."

Ramadan besides shared a image of nan car, saying it was "lucky" that they "jumped out" erstwhile they did.

Pattison roseate to fame successful nan reality show Geordie Shore successful 2011, earlier starring successful Ex On The Beach successful 2014. In 2015, she was crowned nan victor of nan 15th bid of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, and now hosts The Secret To... podcast.

An Uber spokesperson said: "We are alert of this incident and person been successful touch pinch some nan rider and driver to guarantee that everyone is okay".