Video: Nate Diaz throws water bottle at Chase DeMoor sparking big scuffle at Misfits Boxing

8 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Video: Nate Diaz throws water bottle at Chase DeMoor sparking big scuffle at Misfits Boxing

When Nate Diaz attends a combat sports event, information knows they person to beryllium connected their toes.

The erstwhile UFC prima was successful attendance astatine MF & DAZN X Series 6, and sewage into a large scuffle pinch reality prima Chase DeMoor.

It’s unclear what group Diaz off, but he stood up and threw a h2o vessel astatine DeMoor, who was placed a fewer rows down him astatine ringside, causing a immense scuffle to break retired pinch information and others doing their champion to support everyone separated.

Check retired video of nan incident beneath (via Twitter):

Getting into pinch Diaz wasn’t nan first clip DeMoor was progressive pinch immoderate play astatine nan event.

Earlier successful nan evening, DeMoor fought Stevie Knight, and was connected his measurement to a knockout victory. However, arsenic Knight fell to nan canvas, DeMoor kept punching, akin to MMA crushed and pound, which led to his disqualification. Knight’s squad stormed nan ringing aft DeMoor’s actions, creating an disfigured segment arsenic some teams pushed and shoved each different while officials tried to calm nan tension.

Throughout his career, Diaz has been a portion of galore scuffles surrounding combat sports events. In 1 of his astir caller incidents, Diaz and his entrourage were involved pinch Jake Paul’s squad down nan scenes successful November erstwhile Paul boxed UFC fable Anderson Silva – and yes, beverages were besides tossed past too.

Diaz is currently booked for his master boxing debut connected Aug. 5 against Paul. The arena takes spot astatine American Airlines Center successful Dallas and will aerial unrecorded connected pay-per-view. The conflict will beryllium nan first for Diaz since his UFC exit aft a 27-fight tally that began aft Season 5 of The Ultimate Fighter successful 2007.

Story primitively appeared connected MMA Junkie

More
Source Sports

Related Article

Arkansas' 2024 class shaping up to be Pittman's best yet

Arkansas' 2024 class shaping up to be Pittman's best yet

1 hour ago
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

1 hour ago
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, Howie Roseman back Quez Watkins after adding WR

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, Howie Roseman back Quez Watkins after adding WR

1 hour ago
Making the case for Mizzou-Arkansas to be permanent rivals in 3-6 model

Making the case for Mizzou-Arkansas to be permanent rivals in 3-6 model

2 hours ago
Ameenu Shardow reveals opposition to Kurt Okraku's GFA presidency bid in 2019

Ameenu Shardow reveals opposition to Kurt Okraku's GFA presidency bid in 2019

3 hours ago
Aduana Stars slapped with GHS20,000 fine over misconduct in game against Tamale City

Aduana Stars slapped with GHS20,000 fine over misconduct in game against Tamale City

3 hours ago

Popular Article

How to Create a Market Segmentation Strategy

How to Create a Market Segmentation Strategy

16 hours ago
SLB misses on Q1 earnings, reports weaker-than-expected cash flow

SLB misses on Q1 earnings, reports weaker-than-expected cash flow

22 hours ago
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview- Great Olympics vs Tamale City

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview- Great Olympics vs Tamale City

16 hours ago
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘can’t wait’ for title showdown with Manchester City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘can’t wait’ for title showdown with Manchester City

13 hours ago
How to Create Your Buyer Personas: the What, the Why, and the How

How to Create Your Buyer Personas: the What, the Why, and the How

15 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.