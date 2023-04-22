Video: Nate Diaz throws water bottle at Chase DeMoor sparking big scuffle at Misfits Boxing

When Nate Diaz attends a combat sports event, information knows they person to beryllium connected their toes.

The erstwhile UFC prima was successful attendance astatine MF & DAZN X Series 6, and sewage into a large scuffle pinch reality prima Chase DeMoor.

It’s unclear what group Diaz off, but he stood up and threw a h2o vessel astatine DeMoor, who was placed a fewer rows down him astatine ringside, causing a immense scuffle to break retired pinch information and others doing their champion to support everyone separated.

Check retired video of nan incident beneath (via Twitter):

Getting into pinch Diaz wasn’t nan first clip DeMoor was progressive pinch immoderate play astatine nan event.

Earlier successful nan evening, DeMoor fought Stevie Knight, and was connected his measurement to a knockout victory. However, arsenic Knight fell to nan canvas, DeMoor kept punching, akin to MMA crushed and pound, which led to his disqualification. Knight’s squad stormed nan ringing aft DeMoor’s actions, creating an disfigured segment arsenic some teams pushed and shoved each different while officials tried to calm nan tension.

Throughout his career, Diaz has been a portion of galore scuffles surrounding combat sports events. In 1 of his astir caller incidents, Diaz and his entrourage were involved pinch Jake Paul’s squad down nan scenes successful November erstwhile Paul boxed UFC fable Anderson Silva – and yes, beverages were besides tossed past too.

Diaz is currently booked for his master boxing debut connected Aug. 5 against Paul. The arena takes spot astatine American Airlines Center successful Dallas and will aerial unrecorded connected pay-per-view. The conflict will beryllium nan first for Diaz since his UFC exit aft a 27-fight tally that began aft Season 5 of The Ultimate Fighter successful 2007.

