Video of Sri Lankan who died in detention in Japan shown to public

Security camera footage showing a Sri Lankan female earlier her decease successful a cardinal Japan detention installation was publically released Thursday for nan first clip by lawyers representing her family.

Approximately 7 minutes of astir 5 full hours of government-provided information camera footage showing Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, who died astatine nan property of 33 while being held astatine nan Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau successful March 2021, was shown astatine a property convention successful Tokyo.

Some of nan released footage taken little than 2 weeks earlier Wishma's decease shows her bedridden and begging officers to return her to infirmary aft telling them she is incapable to move aliases eat.

Supplied screenshot of information camera footage disclosed to nationalist shows Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali connected March 5, 2021, a time earlier her decease astatine a Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau installation successful cardinal Japan. (Photo courtesy of nan bereaved family's lawyers)(Kyodo)

The footage besides included later scenes of an serviceman and caregiver chatting cheerfully while tending to Wishma arsenic she moaned successful pain.

In an excerpt from nan time she was confirmed dead, an serviceman tries to aftermath an unresponsive Wishma aft reporting complete an intercom that her fingertips consciousness cold.

"I want nan Japanese group to cognize really my sister suffered and was near to dice successful an situation wherever location was nary 1 to thief her," Wishma's younger sister Wayomi, 30, said astatine nan property convention Thursday.

While Wishma's family and immoderate members of parliament person been capable to privately position nan footage, which nan authorities submitted arsenic grounds successful a lawsuit, it marks nan first clip a information of it has been made disposable to nan public.

Wishma arrived successful Japan successful 2017 arsenic a student but was taken into custody astatine nan migration installation successful August 2020 for overstaying her visa.

She died connected March 6, 2021, aft complaining of sick health, which included vomiting and stomachaches, for astir a month. Her decease sparked nationalist outrage complete her treatment, forcing nan authorities a fewer months later to driblet a measure revising rules connected foreigners facing deportation, including asylum seekers.

The government, however, has resubmitted nan measure successful nan existent Diet session, pinch Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stressing astatine a property convention Thursday that its "early enactment is basal to forestall nan recurrence of akin cases and to lick nan problem of semipermanent detention."

Wishma's family is seeking damages from nan authorities complete her death, alleging she was illegally detained and died owed to a deficiency of basal aesculapian care.

