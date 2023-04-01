VIDEO: Watch Gideon Kodua's amazing goal for West Ham against Arsenal in FA Youth Cup

2 days ago
Watch Gideon Kodua's astonishing extremity for West Ham against Arsenal successful FA Youth Cup

West Ham's Under 18s skipper Gideon Kodua scored a stunning extremity from 35 yards retired during nan FA Youth Cup last against Arsenal astatine nan Emirates Stadium.

The Ghanaian midfielder seized upon a loose walk from Gunners defender Josh Robinson and charged towards goal, spotting goalkeeper Noah Cooper retired of position.

The 18-year-old kept his composure nether unit from recovering defenders, unleashing a singular spot that soared complete Cooper's head.

The Hammers took patient power of nan lucifer successful nan first half, pinch Kodua's sensational onslaught capping disconnected a ascendant show that saw them lead 3-1 astatine nan break.

George Earthy and Callum Marshall had scored earlier for West Ham, while Omari Benjamin had fixed Arsenal nan lead successful nan eighth minute.

Kodua's extremity near Arsenal fans stunned, hoping to spot their younker broadside assistance nan FA Cup trophy for nan first clip successful complete a decade.

The Ghanaian's awesome effort was met pinch chaotic celebrations from his West Ham teammates and supporters, who were near dazzled by nan midfielder's accomplishment and audacity.

https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup/status/1650934082677645327

— (@EmiratesFACup)

?s=20

Source Footballghana

