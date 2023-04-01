Viral snowboarder who was found buried alive in thick snow breaks his silence on dramatic rescue

A snowboarder who went viral aft being recovered buried live successful dense snow has spoken for nan first clip astir his melodramatic brushwood pinch death.

Ian Steger said he wanted to show his fiancé really overmuch he loved her aft he became submerged successful a character good of snowfall successful Washington State connected March 3.

Steger was saved by chance aft skier Francis Zuber spotted his committee poking retired of nan snowfall successful an astonishing clip that has since gone viral.

Viewers were near impressed by Steger's calm consequence to having his life saved arsenic he is heard telling Zuber: 'Thanks for that, man.'

A skier stumbled upon a snowboarder buried successful a character good of snowfall successful Washington State and was capable to excavation them retired successful a singular rescue caught connected video

Now nan 2 men person reunited on-screen to talk nan March 3 incident.

'You tin spot successful that video that Francis was asking if I was okay.' Steger told ABC7.

'He was letting maine cognize he was coming up to me. I didn't perceive immoderate of that.

'It was complete darkness. I could only hear, you know, nan sound of my ain breathing.'

Experts person said that Steger would person died had he not been uncovered by Zuber.

'One of nan things that I was reasoning astir while I was down location was like, wow, like, I'm going to dice down here,' Steger said.

'And I'm not going to beryllium capable to, you know, show my fiancé really overmuch I emotion her.'

The snowboarder was trapped successful a character good successful nan Mt Baker Ski Area.

Zuber was skiing successful nan aforesaid portion erstwhile he started to drawback himself successful heavy powder.

In nan video clip, he is seen quickly redeeming himself earlier he spots a snowboard sticking retired of nan heavy snow.

Recounting nan acquisition to ABC7, Zuber said: 'I caught this small flash of reddish retired of nan area of my eye.

'And I knew it was benignant of a weird point to spot because we're retired of bounds. I knew thing was wrong. You know, I yelled up to him, and nary response.'

The original video clip hears Zuber asking Steger 'Are you alright?'

He quickly removes his skis truthful that he tin maneuver complete to nan character good - the abstraction astir a character nether its branches that does not get nan aforesaid magnitude of snowfall arsenic nan surrounding unfastened abstraction - and effort to rescue nan snowboarder.

Zuber digs pinch his hands, exclaiming: 'Hold on, I'm coming!'

He yet digs retired capable of nan snowboarder that he tin spot his caput covered successful goggles arsenic his limb slow waves.

'You alright? Can you perceive me?' he asks, arsenic a small much snowfall starts to autumn and Zuber continues digging.

Eventually he's capable to scope nan snowboarder's look and tin perceive nan buried man return a heavy breath.

He says: 'Thank you,' to which Zuber replies: 'Yeah, nary problem.'

'OK, you're good, I sewage you,' Zuber says. 'Alright we're some gonna drawback our activity for a sec, past I'm gonna thief excavation you out, OK?'

Zuber starts to build an emergency shovel and excavation and is yet capable to get nan snowboarder out.

He recounted nan full acquisition successful an Instagram station that has already gotten complete 2,000 likes.

'Tree wells are real,' he wrote. 'If you skis aliases snowboard, return a infinitesimal to watch. This happened a fewer weeks backmost astatine @themtbakerskiarea.'

'The mountains don't attraction really overmuch accomplishment aliases acquisition you have. They don't moreover attraction if you and your skis partners are doing everything right,' Zuber continued.

He besides recommended that group return a people that will thief them understand what to do successful situations for illustration nan 1 he was in.

'I'm thankful I knew conscionable capable to scrape by and execute a successful rescue,' Zuber said.

'And ever look retired for each different retired there.'

Zuber did adhd further item astir nan snowboarder a fewer days agone successful nan comments of his viral post.

'One item I wanted to adhd that isn't wholly clear successful nan video is that nan snowboarder who was buried was pinch a different group,' he said. 'All very knowledgeable riders, carrying due avy cogwheel and walkies.'

'They took a way done nan trees, readying to meet up connected nan different side, thing we've each done countless times. It was complete chance I came crossed him.'

Tree wells are a logic nan US Department of Agriculture Forest Service recommends those skiing aliases snowboarding ever spell pinch a partner.