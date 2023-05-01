Viral Video: This Quirky Pink Dosa From Jaipur Has Got Us Intrigued

Dosa is simply a South Indian crockery which has amassed a immense instrumentality pursuing each complete nan world. People who emotion this South Indian dainty tin eat dosa pinch chutney for breakfast, masala and sambhar for luncheon and mini dosas for an evening snack too. If you are a dosa-lover conscionable for illustration we are, we person recovered a type of it that whitethorn astonishment you. Recently, a nutrient blogger captured a bizarre pinkish dosa which has near net users successful shock. Wondering what it's each about? Take a look:

The video of pinkish dosa was from a shop named Balaji accelerated nutrient adjacent Hanuman temple successful Bajaj Nagar, Jaipur. It was shared connected Instagram by @jaipurfoodblogs, wherever it received complete 1.4 cardinal views and 16.4k likes. In nan video, we could spot really nan accustomed achromatic dosa batter was made into a agleam pinkish hue. A operation of beetroot juice and grated beetroot were utilized successful nan making of nan pinkish dosa from Jaipur. Then, nan dosa batter was dispersed and loaded pinch vegetables, sauces, masalas and cheese. It was served pinch chutneys and sambhar and garnished pinch much food connected top.

A number of comments and reactions poured into nan pinkish dosa. Many said that it was apt since it was from Jaipur, which is besides known arsenic 'the pinkish city'. Some besides appreciated nan summation of beetroot to make nan dosa patient and tasty. "Finally, thing that isn't disgusting alternatively healthy," said 1 user. "Ladies typical dosa," commented different one.

