Virgin Orbit Holdings to Cut Workforce by 85%

Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket astatine Cornwall Airport successful Newquay, England, successful January.Photo: VIRGIN ORBIT/Associated Press
By
Denny Jacob
Updated March 30, 2023 5:53 p.m. ET
Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. connected Thursday said it reduced its headcount by astir 675 employees, astir 85% of its workforce, to trim expenses arsenic it has been incapable to unafraid meaningful funding.
Shares nosedived 39% to 21 cents successful after-hours trading.
