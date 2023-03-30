Virgin Orbit Holdings to Cut Workforce by 85%

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Virgin Orbit Holdings to Cut Workforce by 85%
Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket astatine Cornwall Airport successful Newquay, England, successful January.Photo: VIRGIN ORBIT/Associated Press

By

Denny Jacob

Updated March 30, 2023 5:53 p.m. ET

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. connected Thursday said it reduced its headcount by astir 675 employees, astir 85% of its workforce, to trim expenses arsenic it has been incapable to unafraid meaningful funding.

Shares nosedived 39% to 21 cents successful after-hours trading.

What's News

  • Donald Trump Indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury

    Donald Trump Indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury

    1 hr ago

  • Trump Hush-Money Case Will Likely Hinge connected Evidence of Coverup

    Trump Hush-Money Case Will Likely Hinge connected Evidence of Coverup

    35 mins ago

  • A Manhattan Grand Jury Has Indicted Donald Trump. What Happens Now?

    A Manhattan Grand Jury Has Indicted Donald Trump. What Happens Now?

    1 hr ago

Copyright ©2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Continue reference your article with
a WSJ subscription

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Sponsored Offers

  • DoorDash:
    50% disconnected + free transportation connected $20 orders pinch DoorDash promo code
  • Wayfair:
    Wayfair Coupon - 20% Off
  • Walmart:
    Walmart Spring Coupons, Sales, Deals & Rollbacks - Up to 80% off
  • Nike:
    Nike promo code: Members prevention up to 50% connected prime styles
  • Barceló:
    Hotel Promo: Up to 40% Off + Extra 10% Off Barcelo coupon code
  • SHEIN:
    30% disconnected utilizing this SHEIN coupon code
More
Source Wsj

Related Article

Stocks moving in after-hours: Nikola, Canoo, Virgin Orbit, Rumble

Stocks moving in after-hours: Nikola, Canoo, Virgin Orbit, Rumble

1 hour ago
Russian Center Vlad Goldin Plays Major Role In Florida Atlantic’s Surprising Final Four Run

Russian Center Vlad Goldin Plays Major Role In Florida Atlantic’s Surprising Final Four Run

2 hours ago
Sound Mind Music Fest For Mental Health Sets Lineup

Sound Mind Music Fest For Mental Health Sets Lineup

2 hours ago
Branson’s Virgin Orbit Reportedly Ceases Operations For ‘Foreseeable Future’ After Failing To Secure Funding

Branson’s Virgin Orbit Reportedly Ceases Operations For ‘Foreseeable Future’ After Failing To Secure Funding

2 hours ago
Trump Indicted By Manhattan Grand Jury, Reports Say

Trump Indicted By Manhattan Grand Jury, Reports Say

2 hours ago
Trump Indicted By Manhattan Grand Jury

Trump Indicted By Manhattan Grand Jury

2 hours ago

Popular Article

Inditex: la dupla Ortega-Maceiras cierra su primer curso con nota

Inditex: la dupla Ortega-Maceiras cierra su primer curso con nota

23 hours ago
US plans Tanzania trade boost as Kamala Harris tours Africa

US plans Tanzania trade boost as Kamala Harris tours Africa

13 hours ago
Global Agrochemicals Market Report 2023: Impact of Abiotic Stressors and Growing Cases of Plant Diseases Fuels Growth

Global Agrochemicals Market Report 2023: Impact of Abiotic Stressors and Growing Cases of Plant Diseases Fuels Growth

13 hours ago
Biang Kerok Batalnya Indonesia Gelar Piala Dunia U-20 2023 Diminta Jangan Kabur

Biang Kerok Batalnya Indonesia Gelar Piala Dunia U-20 2023 Diminta Jangan Kabur

22 hours ago
Nikita Mirzani Diduga Ledek Hotman Paris Usai Teddy Minahasa Dihukum Mati: Kualat dari Pansos

Nikita Mirzani Diduga Ledek Hotman Paris Usai Teddy Minahasa Dihukum Mati: Kualat dari Pansos

10 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.