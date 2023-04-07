Vivian Trimble, founding member of Luscious Jackson, dies at 59

Vivian Trimble, a vocalist and keyboardist champion known arsenic a personnel of nan stylish 1990s stone set Luscious Jackson, died Tuesday. She was 59.

Her erstwhile bandmates announced her decease successful an Instagram station that said Trimble had “been successful curen for crab for respective years and developed a complication connected Monday.”

“We were not expecting this,” publication nan connection by nan group, which besides included vocalist Jill Cunniff, guitarist Gabby Glaser and drummer Kate Schellenbach. “We are devastated beyond words to suffer our graceful sister.”

Once described by Mike D of nan Beastie Boys arsenic “somewhere betwixt Hole and nan Indigo Girls,” Luscious Jackson played a funky and melodic marque of replacement stone that seamlessly blended samples and unrecorded instrumentation; nan music, which documented life successful nan band’s autochthonal New York City pinch wit and attitude, was built connected sturdy, low-slung grooves yet showcased elements drawn from nan galore genres nan members absorbed increasing up successful New York.

“Back successful nan early ’80s, 1 nighttime you would beryllium successful a hip-hop club, nan adjacent nighttime you would beryllium astatine a Bad Brains show, nan adjacent nighttime you would beryllium astatine a reggae club,” Glaser told The Times successful 1997. “It was a awesome clip for a young encephalon to beryllium influenced by music.”

Luscious Jackson’s Vivian Trimble performs astatine Lollapalooza successful 1994. (Steve Eichner / WireImage)

Named aft nan ’60s hoops prima Lucious Jackson, nan quartet was agelong associated pinch nan likewise eclectic Beastie Boys, for whom Schellenbach played drums successful nan early ’80s and whose Grand Royal explanation released its records.

Luscious Jackson scored its biggest floor plan deed successful 1996 pinch nan lithe and propulsive “Naked Eye,” which peaked astatine No. 36 connected Billboard’s Hot 100; nan azygous came from nan group’s 2nd album, “Fever In Fever Out,” which it recorded pinch esteemed shaper Daniel Lanois. The set besides had songs featured successful nan movies “Clueless,” “Good Will Hunting” and “A Life Less Ordinary.”

Trimble was calved May 24, 1963; her parents were classical musicians, she told Out mag successful 2000, and she spent her puerility betwixt nan United States and France. Citing female punk bands for illustration nan Slits and nan Raincoats arsenic inspirations, Luscious Jackson formed successful 1991 and released its debut EP, “In Search of Manny,” successful 1992; “Natural Ingredients,” nan band’s first full-length, came retired successful 1994 and earned admiring reviews from Rolling Stone, NME and The Times.

Trimble and Cunniff formed an acoustic-based broadside project, Kostars, which released an medium successful 1996 pinch impermanent spots from Dean and Gene Ween of nan comic stone enactment Ween. Trimble besides played pinch nan Breeders’ Josephine Wiggs successful a mellow, ’60s-ish duo called Dusty Trails, which released a self-titled LP successful 2000 that featured an quality by Emmylou Harris.

Trimble — whose survivors see her husband, David, and their 2 children, Nathaniel and Rebecca — near Luscious Jackson successful 1998. The group continued without her for “Electric Honey” successful 1999, past divided up successful 2000 earlier reuniting without Trimble to make 2013’s “Magic Hour.”