vivo is working on X90S flagship with upcoming Dimensity 9200+

The vivo X90 bid has not been astir for long, but we mightiness beryllium getting an updated exemplary very soon. According to Digital Chat Station, location will beryllium a refresh exemplary called vivo X90S, powered by nan yet unannounced Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ chipset.

The X90S will beryllium nan 2nd telephone aft the iQOO Neo8 Pro that vivo will denote pinch nan upcoming chipset. The leakster claimed nan AnTuTu people of nan Dimensity will beryllium hither than nan accepted Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, pinch nan largest halfway being somewhat much powerful.

The Dimensity 9200+ will scope nan astir 1,350,000 points connected AnTuTu, a fig that is good supra nan vivo X90 Pro and nan Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - two of nan astir powerful Android phones presently connected nan market.

The benchmark consequence is simply a sum of nan CPU, GPU, memory, and UX performance, meaning we should expect much than conscionable a specified processor update erstwhile Mediatek announces nan caller platform.

Source | Via