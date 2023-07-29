Wall Street Banks Back U.S. Senator On Crypto Clampdown: Report

A group of Wall Street lenders, nan Bank Policy Institute (BPI), has thrown its support down U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren connected her precocious reintroduced authorities known arsenic nan Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act.

In caller days, nan U.S. Congress has occupied nan headlines pinch nan preamble of respective bills aimed astatine regulating nan U.S. crypto industry.

Elizabeth Warren And The BPI Finally Agree On Something

According to a report by Bloomberg connected July 28, nan BPI, which functions arsenic a investigation and defense banking group, is backing Warren connected this measure which intends to enforce a higher level of compliance successful nan U.S. crypto abstraction successful respect to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism rules.

Bloomberg besides noted nan existing hostility betwixt nan BPI and Elizabeth Warren, pinch nan Massachusetts Senator often criticizing members of nan waste and acquisition union.

However, it appears some parties do work together connected nan request for stringent regulations successful preventing nan misuse of cryptocurrency pinch nan larger extremity of protecting nan U.S. financial system.

The BPI said successful a statement:

The existing anti-money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act model must relationship for integer assets, and we look guardant to engaging successful this process to take sides our nation’s financial strategy against illicit finance successful each its forms.

What Does The Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act Entail?

The Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act was reintroduced connected Friday arsenic a bipartisan measure sponsored by Warren alongside chap Democrat Joe Manchin and Republicans Roger Marshall and Lindsey Graham.

In a press release, Warren expressed that cryptocurrency had go a costs mean utilized by various sets of criminals, stating that this authorities presented nan “toughest” intends of cracking down connected these misuses and equipping regulators pinch nan devices to artifact nan entree of bad actors to these assets.

Upon passing, nan Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act would instruction integer plus wallet providers, miners, validators, and different web users that validate aliases alteration crypto transactions to undertake nan Bank Secrecy Act, which includes enforcing Know-Your-Customer policies.

In addition, among others, this measure will look to oversee nan actions of unhosted wallets by mandating banks and money-serving businesses to support a grounds of their customer identities and study “certain integer plus transactions” conducted by these wallets.

In different news, nan U.S. Congress continues to ramp up efforts arsenic it intends to create a functional regulatory model for nan crypto industry.

In nan past week alone, nan U.S. House Financial Services Committee cleared 3 important pieces of crypto legislation, namely nan Clarity for Payments Stablecoin bill, the Financial Innovation and Technology for nan 21st Century Act, and nan Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act.

