Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich formally charged with spying in Russia

Wall Street Journal newsman Evan Gershkovich has been formally charged pinch spying successful Russia, state-run news agencies person reported today.

Mr Gershkovich, a US citizen, was arrested past week connected espionage charges, which person been called bogus by nan West.

He is being held successful a pre-trial detention centre astatine nan notorious Lefortovo situation successful Moscow and faces up to 20 years down bars if convicted.

The 31-year-old journalist is nan first newsman for an American news outlet to beryllium arrested connected espionage charges successful Russia since nan Cold War. He "categorically denies" nan allegations.

"He... stated that he was engaged successful journalistic activities successful Russia," nan TASS news agency citied an unidentified root arsenic saying.

The Russian Federal Security Service said connected 30 March it had detained an American journalist successful nan metropolis of Yekaterinburg, and opened an espionage lawsuit against him for allegedly collecting "state secrets" astir a subject complex.

It was reported earlier connected Friday that a tribunal successful Moscow will perceive an entreaty against nan apprehension of Mr Gershkovich connected 18 April.

Image: Reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich, detained connected suspicion of espionage, leaves a tribunal building successful Moscow

The proceeding will beryllium held down closed doors since Russia considers accusation related to nan charges arsenic secret, Interfax reported.

The Wall Street Journal has vehemently denied nan charges against Mr Gershkovich, describing his apprehension arsenic "a vicious affront to a free press".

Russia's Foreign Ministry repeated earlier claims that nan newsman "was caught red-handed while trying to get concealed information, utilizing his journalistic position arsenic a screen for forbidden actions."

US President Joe Biden has urged Russia to "let him go" and his apprehension has further strained relations betwixt nan 2 countries.

"These espionage charges are ridiculous. The targeting of American citizens by nan Russian authorities is unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said past week.

She said location was nary logic to judge nan charges were meticulous and that detaining Americans is simply a maneuver Russia has utilized for a agelong time.

Mr Gershkovich is nan first American newsman to beryllium arrested connected espionage charges successful Russia since Nicholas Daniloff successful 1986.

Mr Daniloff was released without charges 20 days later successful a switch for an worker of nan Soviet Union's United Nations ngo who was arrested by nan FBI.

In December, American hoops prima Brittney Griner was freed aft 10 months down bars successful speech for Russian arms trader Viktor Bout.

But Moscow has said it is excessively early to talk astir a imaginable captive switch for Mr Gershkovich.

Former US marine Paul Whelan has been imprisoned successful Russia since December 2018 connected espionage charges that his family and Washington person said are baseless.