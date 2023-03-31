Want Rishabh to take it slow and easy, says David Warner

File photograph of Delhi Capitals’s stand-in skipper David Warner.

File photograph of Delhi Capitals’s stand-in skipper David Warner. | Photo Credit: AP

Stand-in Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner connected March 31 said nan squad wants regular skipper Rishabh Pant to return it "slow and easy" arsenic he recovers from nan horrific car mishap he suffered successful December.

The dashing wicket-keeper batter was ruled retired of this IPL arsenic he undergoes rehabilitation pursuing nan accident.

"He's looking guardant to supporting america arsenic overmuch arsenic he can. I americium judge he'll effort his champion to travel and spot us.

"But we want him to recover, return it slow and easy and get amended arsenic accelerated arsenic he can," Warner said connected nan eve of DC's lucifer against Lucknow Super Giants.

Warner besides said astir Axar Patel's domiciled arsenic vice-captain successful nan side.

"Axar will person awesome knowledge astir each nan players successful nan squad. He'll beryllium successful power of relaying accusation to nan bowlers and besides thief maine woody pinch nan connection barrier." The opening batter expressed that nan location crushed advantage will beryllium a immense facet this play pinch nan tourney returning to nan location and distant format for nan first clip since 2019.

"You get to understand nan wicket astatine your location crushed and you've besides sewage your fans, who springiness you a boost.

"The fans' chants successful nan stadium will springiness america awesome spot and belief to play astatine our best," Warner added.

More
Source Thehindu

