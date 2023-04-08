Want to be on 'Love Is Blind'? These are the 78 questions you have to answer

"Love Is Blind" Season Four hasn't vanished airing, but plans are already successful spot for nan early seasons of nan show.

According to an Instagram station from Kinetic Content, nan accumulation institution down nan reality show arsenic good arsenic shows for illustration "Married astatine First Sight," nan show is presently looking for singles successful Denver, Washington, D.C., and nan Twin Cities (Minneapolis and St. Paul) for its future confirmed seasons.

"Attention each SINGLES!!! Kinetic Content casting is backmost astatine it and accepting Love Is Blind applications from not one, but 3 cities! You heard that right! We are presently looking for brave singles who are willing successful a superior commitment! Swipe to spot wherever we’re looking NOW," nan station reads.

Want to participate 1 of nan pods connected nan experimental making love show and potentially time off engaged? Here are a fewer of nan 78 questions you’ll person to reply connected nan application.

First, nan basics

Naturally, nan exertion wants to cognize who you are. Not who you are connected nan inside, necessarily, but your sanction and interaction information.

Applications commencement by filling retired basal accusation for illustration name, age, day of birth, location, telephone number, email, intersexual predisposition and your highest level of education.

Prospective pod-daters besides person to supply 3 references, possibly to vet everything listed above.

The pods are astir beingness anonymity — but nan exertion isn't

While making love successful nan pods happens without seeing imaginable matches face-to-face, nan exertion has questions astir beingness appearances.

Applicants person to supply their oculus and hairsbreadth color, their "best look photo" and a complete assemblage shot.

Your societal media accounts. All of them!

Applicants besides person to supply societal media handles crossed each platforms — everything from your Facebook and Instagram to Twitter and TikTok, and moreover Skype.

Don't hide nan video connection

Applicants besides person to movie a 15-second video of themselves explaining why they're "ready to find emotion successful nan pods."

Fess up your making love history

After going complete nan basics, nan exertion inquires into nan juicy worldly — a.k.a nan topics that will surely travel up successful nan pods. Think: Past relationships, marriages and thoughts connected children (whether you person them, and whether you want them).

Applicants are prompted to "take a infinitesimal to concisely picture (their) making love history," and are encouraged to adhd nan longest narration they've been successful and really agelong they've been single.

You'll besides find probing questions for illustration "why do you deliberation you are single?" and "why are you a catch?" here.

Say what you're looking for successful a relationship

The exertion besides gets down to nan nitty gritty of a person's perfect partner. It prompts applicants to reply questions like:

"What are nan apical 3 qualities you look for successful a mate?" "What are your woody breakers?" What does your cleanable lucifer look for illustration physically? What beingness traits are you not attracted to?

And what your narration woody breakers are

The exertion wants to cognize what applicants are looking for — and what they're avoiding.

There are sections for dealbreakers of nan religious, taste and taste variety, arsenic good arsenic nan wide type. The exertion besides asks whether smoking is simply a dealbreaker.

A fewer different wide questions

Heavy-hitting questions astir love, dating, family, values support coming. Consider bringing them to your adjacent first date.

"If we were to inquire your friends and family to picture you successful a relationship, what would they say?"

"Why is matrimony important to you?"

"What is nan astir difficult business you’ve had to overcome?"

"What accomplishments successful your life are you astir proud of that you would want to stock successful nan pods?"

"What is thing you would beryllium hesitant to stock successful nan pods?"

Why 'Love Is Blind'?

Truth beryllium told, location are little progressive ways to meet a lucifer than going connected a Netflix making love show. So, why get engaged successful this circumstantial process? The exertion has show-specific questions like:

“What has been missing emotionally from erstwhile relationships that you dream to find done this experience?”

"What astir this research appeals to you nan astir and why?"

"Why do you request 'Love Is Blind' successful your life now?"

"What do you deliberation astir falling successful emotion and getting engaged show unseen?"

The exertion besides seems to bespeak erstwhile nan adjacent seasons are filming

The exertion asks whether applicants person immoderate conflicts from Oct. 1 to Nov. 20, 2023, imaginable filming dates.

It besides wants to cognize if applicants person a valid passport, if they've ever applied to a tv show earlier and really they recovered retired astir nan casting.

After all that, each applicants person to do is motion their name, day their answers and they're bully to go. Good luck.