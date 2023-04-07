Warner Bros. Discovery called out for scrapping Latino programs, CNN cuts post-merger

Four Democrats successful Congress person asked nan U.S. Department of Justice to reappraisal nan Warner Bros. Discovery merger, alleging nan woody is responsible for “hollowing retired an iconic American studio.”

In a missive Friday to Atty Gen. Merrick Garland and Assistant Atty. Gen. Jonathan Kanter, nan lawmakers cited “harm” caused by past year’s national of nan 2 media companies, which prompted layoffs of thousands of labor successful Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta.

Opportunities for Latinos and different artists person been reduced because nan merger “heightened barriers to introduction successful nan media and intermezo industry,” nan lawmakers wrote.

Warner Bros. Discovery has wiped retired hundreds of millions of dollars successful programming successful caller months, projects that provided jobs for hundreds of workers. The workplace canceled nan $90 cardinal movie “Batgirl,” to suffice for taxation benefits. The movie was to characteristic nan first Latina superhero successful nan DC Comics franchise.

The institution besides dumped an upbeat HBO Max drama bid pinch a Latino cast, “Gordita Chronicles”, aft only astir a period connected TV.

Saturday marks nan one-year day of AT&T’s $43 cardinal consolidation of its WarnerMedia pinch cablegram programming patient Discovery. The transaction minted a larger media elephantine but it besides saddled Warner Bros. Discovery pinch much than $50 cardinal successful debt. Since then, nan institution has been struggling to power its immense indebtedness load and has prioritized cost-cutting.

“There person been monolithic layoffs. Content creators, successful galore cases, person been hurt,” Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) said successful an interview. “And immoderate consumers are holding connected to TV and streaming subscriptions that characteristic little contented than a twelvemonth ago.”

Castro was joined by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) successful sending nan missive that asks nan DOJ “to analyse nan authorities of title successful affected labour and user markets pursuing nan consummation of this merger, which appears to person enabled Warner Bros. Discovery to adopt perchance anticompetitive practices.”

A Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson declined to comment.

Despite nan criticisms of high-profile members of Congress, it would beryllium highly different for nan DOJ to effort to unwind a merger that already received nan blessing of regulators.

At nan least, Castro said nan DOJ, which is presently reviewing how champion to modernize and enforce antitrust laws, should look astatine nan Warner Bros. Discovery merger arsenic an illustration of why immoderate deals should not beryllium approved.

“It isn’t done excessively often, but location are immoderate actions present that are besides somewhat unprecedented,” nan Texas lawmaker said, citing Warner Bros. Discovery’s controversial determination to jettison “Batgirl” aft filming was complete and nan task was successful post-production.

The determination to termination nan movie stunned Hollywood insiders. Dumping a movie aft shooting is completed, particularly 1 pinch specified a precocious profile, is exceedingly rare. Choosing to not merchandise a movie of nan size of “Batgirl,” meant nan institution had to eat important costs. Warner Bros. Discovery executives said privately that nan movie did not execute good for trial audiences.

“For nan liking of a taxation constitute off, because nan institution is carrying truthful overmuch indebtedness arsenic a consequence of nan merger, they canceled it,” Castro said. “If location had been nary merger, that movie would person ended up going to theaters and connected nan streaming platforms.”

Earlier this year, nan main executive of DC Studios, Peter Safran, said that while location were “a batch of incredibly talented group successful beforehand of and down nan camera successful that movie but [it] was not releasable.” He credited Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav and his squad for making “a bold and courageous determination to cancel it, because it would person wounded DC and those group involved.”

In summation to Warner Bros. Discovery, different media companies, including Walt Disney Co., person been cutting thousands of jobs arsenic Wall Street has go worried astir nan precocious costs of launching successful streaming services.

A Justice Department spokesperson connected Friday confirmed nan section received nan letter, but declined further comment.

Over nan past fewer years, Castro has emerged arsenic 1 of nan strongest voices for expanding diverseness successful U.S. media. After nan 2019 wide shooting astatine a Walmart successful El Paso, which killed 23 group and injured dozens of others, nan San Antonio congressman has looked intimately astatine Hollywood’s portrayal of Latinos because of a nickname that people’s attitudes of others tin beryllium shaped by media consumption.

Zaslav, successful nan run-up to nan merger, touted to Wall Street that his squad would find $3 cardinal successful yearly costs savings aft nan merger.

Last fall, Warner Bros. Television canceled its writers and board workshops amid cost-cutting. However, nan institution reversed nan move amid protests that it was axing 1 of nan fewer programs that nurtured divers talent.

The lawmakers besides pointed to CNN cuts, which eliminated hundreds of jobs astatine nan cablegram news network.

“WBD is trying to prolong its intermezo business astatine nan disbursal of news and journalism,” nan lawmakers wrote.

Chief Executive David Zaslav’s first move aft nan merger was to adjacent nan nascent CNN+ streaming service. His squad besides dismantled CNN’s documentary movie unit, which had been an important extremity for movie producers.

The 4 lawmakers person spoken retired astir nan Warner Bros. Discovery woody before.

They led a group of much than 30 lawmakers who raised concerns astir nan projected merger successful precocious 2021, 4 months earlier nan merger was complete.

At nan time, nan group told Garland and Kanter, who oversee nan antitrust division, that nan national “raises important antitrust concerns.” They questioned nan destiny of specified legendary properties arsenic CNN, HBO and nan Warner Bros. movie and TV studio.

AT&T and Zaslav person agelong maintained the woody was not anti-competitive because Discovery was overmuch smaller than WarnerMedia, and nan operation of nan 2 companies did not trim nan number of Hollywood studios because Discovery did not ain its ain movie workplace before. Discovery owned specified channels arsenic Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Food Network and HGTV.

“We person stayed connected apical of nan results and consequences of nan Warner Bros. Discovery merger, and person been rather disappointed because a batch of nan things that we feared person travel true,” Castro said.