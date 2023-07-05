By Xantha Leatham Deputy Science Editor For The Daily Mail

Updated: 02:15 BST, 7 July 2023

Sleeping for little than six hours per nighttime reduces nan encephalon use that comes from exercising, a study suggests.

It is already known that regular beingness activity whitethorn protect against declines successful representation and reasoning arsenic we get older.

But this protective effect whitethorn beryllium diminished for group who aren't getting capable shut-eye, researchers person warned.

A squad from University College London (UCL) examined cognitive usability complete 10 years successful 8,958 group aged 50 and complete successful England.

This was assessed connected nan ground of a representation test, that asked participants to callback a 10-word database some instantly and aft a delay, and besides a verbal fluency trial successful which participants were asked to sanction arsenic galore animals arsenic imaginable successful a minute.

The researchers investigated really different combinations of slumber and workout habits mightiness impact people's representation and reasoning skills complete time.

Analysis revealed group who were much physically progressive but had short sleeps – little than six hours connected mean – had faster cognitive diminution overall.

After 10 years, nan representation and reasoning skills of group successful this group were nan aforesaid arsenic their peers who did little beingness activity but slept for longer.

Lead writer Dr Mikaela Bloomberg, from nan UCL Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care, said: 'Our study suggests that getting capable slumber whitethorn beryllium required for america to get nan afloat cognitive benefits of beingness activity.

'It shows really important it is to see slumber and beingness activity together erstwhile reasoning astir cognitive health.'

At nan commencement of nan study, those who were much physically progressive had amended cognitive usability sloppy of really agelong they slept.

But complete nan people of nan 10-year study period, those who slept for little than six hours knowledgeable much accelerated cognitive diminution compared to those who slept for betwixt six and 8 hours.

The accelerated diminution was existent for those successful their 50s and 60s successful this group, but older participants aged 70 and complete appeared to support nan cognitive benefits of workout contempt short sleep.

Co-author Professor Andrew Steptoe said: 'It is important to place nan factors that tin protect cognitive usability successful mediate and later life arsenic they tin service to prolong our cognitively patient years and, for immoderate people, hold a dementia diagnosis.

'The World Health Organisation already identifies beingness activity arsenic a measurement to support cognitive function, but interventions should besides see slumber habits to maximise semipermanent benefits for cognitive health.'

The findings were published successful nan diary Lancet Healthy Longevity.