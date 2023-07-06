Watch | Amala Akkineni: Cinema is no longer about one person producing a masterpiece

Amala Akkineni | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It’s been 8 years since Amala Akkineni took complete arsenic head of Annapurna College of Film and Media (ACFM), Hyderabad. She has been privy to changes successful nan intermezo assemblage pinch nan scope to make shorts, characteristic films, web bid and documentaries for theatrical merchandise arsenic good arsenic streaming platforms. The movie schoolhouse is moving towards getting its students to activity pinch AI (artificial intelligence) and nan virtual accumulation stage. In an question and reply (video astatine www.thehindu.com) astatine her office, she takes banal of what these changes mean for aspiring filmmakers and what needs to change.

In 2015, Amala had observed that movie acquisition was a niche class arsenic parents were hesitant to nonstop their children to a movie school, citing nan unpredictable quality of work. That mindset has not changed drastically, she admits; medicine and engineering stay nan preferred courses. However, she has observed much enthusiasm among 2nd and third-generation movie families to activity general training. “They return to nan program for illustration food to water,” Amala says, mentioning really sons and daughters of cinematographers, sound engineers and different method departments enrol for ACFM courses.

Amala cites a study (‘South India: Setting Benchmarks for nan Nation successful Media and Entertainment’ by Team MCube Insights) presented astatine nan caller Confederation of Indian Industry Dakshin convention that reveals nan South Indian intermezo and media assemblage has grown by 33% successful 2022. “There is simply a request for trained movie professionals now much than ever earlier since nan corporates are stepping in. The firm assemblage is peculiar astir wherever you train, who are your mentors, whether you tin activity wrong a budget, and truthful on. All this comes pinch learning nan basics.”

ANR Virtual Production Stage Annapurna Studios precocious announced nan mounting up of nan ANR (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) Virtual Production Stage successful relation pinch Qube Cinema. A virtual accumulation shape combines beingness and virtual productions and eliminates nan greenish screen, which is now utilized by movie units to sprout sequences that require ocular effects to beryllium added successful nan station accumulation stage. Imagine a filmmaker who wants to sprout a cyclone aliases a upland scope sequence. A 3D virtual projection of nan required images (generated pinch nan thief of software) appears connected nan LED surface (curved, 20 feet gangly and 60 feet wide) successful nan inheritance while nan actors are successful nan foreground. The resulting footage makes it look arsenic though nan actors are successful nan environment.

Soon aft nan first lockdown, location was a surge successful request successful nan Telugu intermezo abstraction for instrumentality and technicians to sprout characteristic films, web bid and tv shows, fixed nan accrued appetite of nan assemblage for nan content. Amala says it was a wake-up call. “The world had larger issues to woody with. Those successful nan intermezo manufacture were grateful for nan opportunity to return to work. Everyone learnt to activity pinch smaller crews, budgets and complete filming wrong a stipulated time. The OTT platforms that had begun to make inroads 10 years agone further established their markets. Filmmakers and technicians reinvented and re-organised themselves.” As for nan movie school, she mentions really astatine slightest 50 manufacture practitioners who were engaged earlier were disposable to behaviour online sessions. “Once nan studios reopened, nan students could use mentation into practice.”

Shree Karthick and Amala Akkineni connected nan sets of ‘Kanam’/’Oke Oka Jeevitham’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

While method departments specified arsenic cinematography, sound design, ocular effects, animation and editing are considered areas that require general training, immoderate aspirants consciousness that screenwriting and guidance tin beryllium learnt intuitively, connected nan job. Drawing from her acquisition of having worked pinch generations of writers successful different languages, Amala says, “It is nan writer’s mind that produces nan story. Good training imparts not conscionable nan process but besides mentors young minds to constitute pinch extent alternatively than recreate ideas that they person observed successful different movies. It is nary longer astir 1 writer aliases head producing a masterpiece; writers’ groups person taken complete wherever each writer analyses a communicative from different angles. Representation is besides brought successful wherever necessary. If a characteristic is that of a mature woman, a female of that property group is consulted to thief nan penning beryllium much authentic.”

She adds that students participate an institute astatine nan property of 17 aliases 18 erstwhile they are still excessively young to beryllium capable to constitute aliases nonstop pinch maturity. She recalls a fewer filmmakers confiding successful her really they felt mislaid connected a movie set, unfamiliar pinch nan position and measurement of work. After a general course, they returned to nan sets much confident.

A glimpse of nan possibilities utilizing ANR Virtual Production Stage | Photo Credit: Annapurna Studios

She explains that each year, nan program goes done changes pinch nan inputs of nan in-house world assembly and nan JNAFAU (Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University)’s advisory board. For instance, nan committee and nan module observed that students who person grown up successful an municipality ambiance person little vulnerability to agrarian civilization and issues. Students had go acquainted pinch filming successful controlled environments but were little prepared for outdoor filming that comes pinch respective challenges. Hence location has been much accent connected filming successful real-life outdoor situations and agrarian pockets.

Before she took up nan work astatine nan movie school, Amala had much aliases little stepped backmost from acting aft head Sekhar Kammula’s Life is Beautiful (2012), barring a fleeting cameo successful Manam (2014). Her later projects — Karwaan (Hindi), Kanam/Oke Oka Jeevitham (Tamil-Telugu bilingual), High Priestess (Telugu web series) and C/O Saira Banu (Malayalam) — gave her a ringside position of really nan younger filmmakers worked. About her past movie Kanam/Oke Oka Jeevitham, she says, “Shree Karthick was an advertisement filmmaker who was making his first movie and nan communicative (of nan lead character stepping into a clip instrumentality to revisit his mother) touched me. I was funny really a first-time head will propulsion this off. He was precise and meticulous successful his preparation. On nan sets, he would play circumstantial ragas to get america into nan temper of nan segment that was to beryllium filmed.”

Amala Akkineni | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Similarly, theatre characteristic Akarsh Khurana was stepping into a caller area pinch nan movie Karwaan, and Pushpa Ignatius was taking connected a web bid for nan first time. Amala says she uses these occasional acting assignments to observe new-gen filmmakers and impart those learnings astatine nan movie school. “All these films were mini fund ventures. When a movie postgraduate completes studies, he aliases she is much apt to activity pinch smaller budgets and has to beryllium speedy and efficient, pinch bound scripts. There is nary clip to 2nd conjecture connected a set. The filmmaker and technicians request to beryllium efficient. I was watching each this successful beforehand of me.”

Reflecting connected her acting career, since nan clip she debuted successful 1986 pinch nan Tamil movie Mythili Ennai Kadhali, arsenic an untrained actor, she says Bharatanatyam inculcated successful her nan subject to show up and activity connected cue each azygous day. “Dance expressions thin to beryllium exaggerated arsenic opposed to acting for cinema. My directors, including my first head T. Rajender, told maine that they would thatch me. And they did.” In nan first fewer films, each she could perceive was nan whirring sound of nan camera and different equipment, nan agleam lights and a motley unit staring astatine her. This was starkly different from being connected shape and performing successful beforehand of a bigger audience. “My creation training taught maine to return up a task, break it into mini steps and complete them 1 by one. By nan clip I worked successful Pushpak, I had gotten complete my worry and fearfulness of nan camera.”