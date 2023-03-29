Watch Ben Affleck try to explain his 'unhappy-looking resting face'

Apparently group online aren't nan only ones to announcement Ben Affleck's seemingly unamused resting facial expression.

The "Air" character attempted to explicate his often misunderstood reactions during a March 28 quality connected "Jimmy Kimmel Live" erstwhile he talked astir a Christmas statement he'd thrown.

After big Jimmy Kimmel thanked him for nan invite, Affleck admitted that nan arena mightiness not hap again because "some awkwardness ensued."

"It seemed you weren't rather arsenic psyched astir nan statement arsenic everybody other was," Kimmel said.

Laughing astatine nan remark, nan 50-year-old protested, "That's a communal misconception astir me."

"Listen, I person a very unhappy-looking resting face," he added.

The character past gave a objection of his facial expressions compared to nan existent emotion he mightiness beryllium feeling.

"This is maine content," he said, pausing successful a seemingly disinterested facial expression.

Ben Affleck's 'content' face. YouTube

After nan assemblage erupted successful laughter, Affleck past demonstrated his "amused" face, which differed only successful perspective from his "content" expression.

Ben Affleck's 'amused' face. YouTube

"That's really God made me! You don't person to punish maine for it," he told Kimmel.

Social media users were speedy to constituent retired Affleck's seemingly saturated look astatine nan Grammys past period alongside wife Jennifer Lopez. The infinitesimal was captured connected camera and sparked respective memes astir really it looked for illustration he'd rather beryllium astatine his favourite java shop, Dunkin', complete nan grant show.

But nan character said nan net misinterpreted nan viral image and told The Hollywood Reporter that he "had a bully clip astatine nan Grammys."

“My woman was going, and I thought, ‘Well, there’ll beryllium bully music. It mightiness beryllium fun.’ At movie grant shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would beryllium fun,” he said.

The image of him and his woman whispering to 1 different was an illustration of peculiarly bad timing, Affleck explained.

“I saw (Grammy big Trevor Noah approach) and I was like, ‘Oh, God,’" he told nan outlet. “They were framing america successful this shot, but I didn’t cognize they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon they commencement rolling, I’m going to descent distant from you and time off you sitting adjacent to Trevor.’ She goes, ‘You amended f------ not leave.’ That’s a husband-and-wife thing.”

During nan March 28 interview, Kimmel said contempt what his facial expressions mightiness suggest, Affleck was a "gracious" and friends host. However, he did statement that Affleck complained astir really overmuch their Christmas character cost.

“I’m turning into that aged guy, like, ‘We’re gonna power nan full neighborhood,’” Affleck joked.

Kimmel past recalled a speech among himself, his wife, Jay Leno and Leno’s wife, a infinitesimal that was already “a small spot uncomfortable,” nan big said.

Affleck past piped successful with, “Do you person immoderate benignant of a death-blood feud?” earlier stepping away, leaving nan remainder of nan institution “in shock,” Kimmel said.

“I thought it’d beryllium fun! You person small food pinch nan different colors and you put them successful a bowl!” Affleck said. “Have fun!”