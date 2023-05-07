Watch: Clive Myrie pays emotional tribute to ‘much loved’ George Alagiah on BBC News

Showing now | News

BBC News presenter Clive Myrie paid an affectional tribute to his “much loved” workfellow and friend George Alagiah this lunchtime.

The presenter was visibly upset erstwhile reporting nan sad decease of his colleage, who died connected Monday pursuing his conflict pinch bowel cancer.

Myrie said: “On a individual note, George touched each of america present astatine successful nan BBC newsroom pinch his kindness and generosity, his warmth and his bully humour. I loved him arsenic mentor, workfellow and friend.”

Naga Munchetty besides burst into tears unrecorded connected BBC Radio Five coming arsenic she announced George’s decease astatine nan property of 67.