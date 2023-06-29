Watermelon Skewers Recipe

These easy Watermelon Skewers are cleanable for celebrations and parties! Made pinch caller fruit, they are nosy and delicious treat!

How to Make Easy Watermelon Skewers

These skewers are truthful nosy and easy to make! They are awesome to dress up for entertaining but are besides awesome for nan children to thief make them.

Ingredients

Be judge to spot nan look paper beneath for nan afloat listing of ingredients, instructions, notes, and estimated nutritional information.

Watermelon

Blueberries

You’ll besides request chopsticks aliases bamboo skewers and a cooky cutter if you want to trim retired nan watermelon into shapes.

Step-by-Step Instructions

Cut nan watermelon. Slice your watermelon into 1-inch heavy slices. Cut into cubes aliases usage a 3 to 4-inch wide prima cooky cutter to trim into nan prima shape. You tin besides usage different favourite cooky cutters for a assortment of shapes.

Assemble. Skewer 3 to 5 caller blueberries onto each chopstick aliases bamboo skewer followed by a portion of watermelon for nan apical of nan skewer. Repeat until each skewers are assembled.

Store aliases serve. Store nan assembled skewers successful an airtight instrumentality if not serving immediately.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do you person to trim nan watermelon into shapes? No! You tin moreover usage cubed watermelon pieces. Can you adhd much watermelon to nan skewers? Yes! Add arsenic galore watermelon pieces to nan skewer arsenic you for illustration that still allows capable room to clasp nan skewer. How do you show nan skewers for serving astatine parties? A nosy measurement to show nan skewers is to flick nan grip extremity of nan skewer into a watermelon truthful that guests tin drawback and enjoy!

Make Ahead Instructions

To make ahead. Assemble nan watermelon skewers and spot them into an airtight instrumentality successful nan refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Here’s really I make my watermelon skewers. I dream you emotion them arsenic overmuch arsenic we do!

Enjoy!

Robyn xo