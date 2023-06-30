Wave Energy Tech Aims to Compete With Fossil Fuels - CNET

Watch this: Turning Wave Power Into Electricity, Hydrogen Fuel and Fresh Water 04:32

Something that looks for illustration a agelong yellowish raft is floating connected nan aboveground of nan ocean, harnessing nan powerfulness of nan waves successful a bid to compete pinch nan power sector's apical producer.

"We're not trying to compete pinch nan different group successful activity energy," says Alex Zakheos, co-CEO of Sea Wave Energy Limited. "We're not trying to compete pinch upwind and solar. We're trying to compete pinch fossil fuels."

SWEL's Waveline Magnet tin scope lengths of astir 600 meters, aliases 1,970 feet. SWEL

SWEL has been processing its activity power converter for much than 10 years, a travel that's led to this unsocial creation called nan Waveline Magnet, which includes 4 main components.

The spine provides building and holds it together. The level connects nan Waveline Magnet to nan aboveground of nan water. The levers link nan level to nan spine, and nan pumps stitchery up seawater, wherever it's pressurized and tin beryllium utilized for things for illustration desalination, producing hydrogen substance and generating electricity.

The position from aboard a Waveline Magnet prototype. SWEL

The size of these devices varies depending connected nan activity conditions and power needs of nan area. On nan larger end, they tin get up to astir 600 meters agelong and 24 meters wide (about 1,970 feet by 79 feet). A lawsuit study prepared for a portion of that size successful Scotland, wherever waves were an mean of 3 meters, estimated that its powerfulness output could beryllium 140 gigawatt hours annually, which Zakheos says is "power position levels of accumulation from a azygous system."

Hydrogen could beryllium to beryllium a valuable and much sustainable shop of power than fossil fuels aliases moreover batteries, though it has yet to drawback connected astatine scale.

The Waveline Magnet still has 1 last prototyping shape to spell done earlier it's fresh for commercialization. Zakheos tells maine nan first commercialized portion is apt to beryllium a smaller portion focused connected desalination.

To spot nan Waveline Magnet prototypes successful action, cheque retired nan video successful this article.