'We believe the river water is clean': River baptisms continue as cholera cases rise to 11

Churchgoers participating successful baptism ceremonies successful nan Klip River, which is simply a suspected root of nan cholera outbreak, judge nan h2o is cleanable and safe.

The Gauteng wellness section has appealed to faith-based organisations not to put their members astatine consequence of cholera and to alternatively behaviour their baptisms successful safer environments.

There person been 11 confirmed cholera cases successful Gauteng and 1 death. In 4 precocious confirmed cases, nan group progressive had taken portion successful baptism ceremonies successful section rivers.

TimesLIVE went searching for spots wherever believers gathered for baptism up of nan Easter weekend. In a catchment of nan Klip River successful Ennerdale we witnessed believers driving into nan bushy area to hold their move for cleansing, rituals aliases collecting h2o successful buckets.

Adorned successful achromatic garments, connected Thursday greeting Bishop Bongile Ndlotseni, went into a watercourse and washed his look earlier dipping himself successful nan h2o while others prayed astir him.

“We are preparing to cleanse our assemblage and tone because we judge that we must spell into Passover pinch nan correct mind and body. We want to commencement Easter holy. Baptism is important to america arsenic we besides do it passim nan year.

“Of course, we are concerned astir cholera but we can’t trial nan water, each we tin do is judge that nan h2o is clean. As agelong arsenic it looks a spot cleaner. The unfortunate portion is that we still person to proceed pinch our belief,” said Ndlotseni.

He said he has been a personnel of nan religion for 15 years and has ne'er had issues pinch stream baptisms.

“We travel from different places crossed Gauteng.” said Ndlotseni.