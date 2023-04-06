'We believe the river water is clean': River baptisms continue as cholera cases rise to 11

Churchgoers participating successful baptism ceremonies successful nan Klip River, which is simply a suspected root of nan cholera outbreak, judge nan h2o is cleanable and safe.
The Gauteng wellness section has appealed to faith-based organisations not to put their members astatine consequence of cholera and to alternatively behaviour their baptisms successful safer environments.
There person been 11 confirmed cholera cases successful Gauteng and 1 death. In 4 precocious confirmed cases, nan group progressive had taken portion successful baptism ceremonies successful section rivers.
TimesLIVE went searching for spots wherever believers gathered for baptism up of nan Easter weekend. In a catchment of nan Klip River successful Ennerdale we witnessed believers driving into nan bushy area to hold their move for cleansing, rituals aliases collecting h2o successful buckets.
Adorned successful achromatic garments, connected Thursday greeting Bishop Bongile Ndlotseni, went into a watercourse and washed his look earlier dipping himself successful nan h2o while others prayed astir him.
“We are preparing to cleanse our assemblage and tone because we judge that we must spell into Passover pinch nan correct mind and body. We want to commencement Easter holy. Baptism is important to america arsenic we besides do it passim nan year.
“Of course, we are concerned astir cholera but we can’t trial nan water, each we tin do is judge that nan h2o is clean. As agelong arsenic it looks a spot cleaner. The unfortunate portion is that we still person to proceed pinch our belief,” said Ndlotseni.
He said he has been a personnel of nan religion for 15 years and has ne'er had issues pinch stream baptisms.
“We travel from different places crossed Gauteng.” said Ndlotseni.
One of nan cases is simply a 50-year-old female domiciled astatine Diepsloot. She is nan pastor who baptised nan mates who tested affirmative from Diepsloot astatine Jukskei River, and she besides drank nan aforesaid h2o from nan river.
TimesLIVE recovered a spot wherever rituals return spot connected a mini rocky elevation adjacent nan Jukskei stream successful Alexandra. This is wherever nan locals opportunity nan Zion believers clasp baptisms and rituals connected a play basis.
But a female astatine nan Emmaus Apostolic Zion religion successful Alexandra said they were not holding baptism ceremonies complete Easter.
“Our celebrations will commencement connected Friday and extremity connected Sunday. We will beryllium congregating astatine a hallway astir Alex. We do baptise during nan year, and not connected Good Friday. We do it astatine Jukskei stream successful Lombardy,” she said.
“Although nan laboratory results of nan samples taken from nan rivers concerned came backmost antagonistic of nan cholera strain, nan consequence of contracting this illness is still precocious for group who behaviour their belief ceremonies successful rivers and dams,” said Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehokom, Gauteng MEC for wellness and wellness.
Rev Joseph Letsholo from nan St Johns Apostolic Faith Mission successful Alexandra said churches that baptise successful nan contaminated rivers bring shame to nan faith.
“Our religion is hygienic, there’s a protocol we follow. We person swimming pools astatine our office successful Germiston, we don’t spell to rivers ... It’s terrible. Sometimes nan men successful those churches are nan ones handling naked women for baptism, we don’t do that.
“We are concerned astir these churches of group sitting nether trees successful nan bushes, but if nan authorities is not doing thing what tin we say? The measurement they do things makes them look bogus. We person different beliefs, that’s why we’ve had different churches spraying group pinch punishment successful their faces.” said Letsholo.
The section is urging nan nationalist to sojourn nan nearest wellness accommodation erstwhile they coming pinch symptoms of mild to terrible and watery diarrhoea and dehydration truthful they tin person treatment.
