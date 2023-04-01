We cannot afford to lose or draw against Real Tamale United - Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale

Abdul Gazale, nan caretaker caput coach of Asante Kotoko, says his lads are focusing connected a triumph and thing other successful their lucifer week 25 crippled against RTU.

At nan El-Wak Stadium connected lucifer week 24, Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities drew 1-1.

Skipper Richard Boadu's extremity from nan punishment spot successful nan 17th infinitesimal gave nan Porcupine Warriors nan lead, but Alex Aso's extremity successful nan 70th infinitesimal guaranteed nan Royals came distant pinch a draw. With nan stalemate, Kotoko has risen to sixth spot pinch 35 points, while Cities are only capable to debar nan driblet successful extremity differential.

“Definitely, we are moving difficult because Kotoko without a trophy, location is nary league. The players cognize it successful their mind. We are going to activity and make judge we get wins retired of nan 10 games left,"

“We will return it crippled aft game, our adjacent crippled is against RTU astatine home, and we cannot spend to suffer aliases draw. So we are going backmost to Kumasi, activity difficult and get nan 3 maximum points,"