We cannot afford to lose or draw against Real Tamale United - Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale

2 days ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. We cannot afford to lose or draw against Real Tamale United - Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale

We cannot spend to suffer aliases tie against Real Tamale United - Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale

Abdul Gazale, nan caretaker caput coach of Asante Kotoko, says his lads are focusing connected a triumph and thing other successful their lucifer week 25 crippled against RTU. 

At nan El-Wak Stadium connected lucifer week 24, Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities drew 1-1.

Skipper Richard Boadu's extremity from nan punishment spot successful nan 17th infinitesimal gave nan Porcupine Warriors nan lead, but Alex Aso's extremity successful nan 70th infinitesimal guaranteed nan Royals came distant pinch a draw. With nan stalemate, Kotoko has risen to sixth spot pinch 35 points, while Cities are only capable to debar nan driblet successful extremity differential.

“Definitely, we are moving difficult because Kotoko without a trophy, location is nary league. The players cognize it successful their mind. We are going to activity and make judge we get wins retired of nan 10 games left,"

“We will return it crippled aft game, our adjacent crippled is against RTU astatine home, and we cannot spend to suffer aliases draw. So we are going backmost to Kumasi, activity difficult and get nan 3 maximum points,"

More
Source Footballghana

Related Article

What NBA can learn from Caitlin Clark's foul situation in NCAA women's national championship game

What NBA can learn from Caitlin Clark's foul situation in NCAA women's national championship game

2 hours ago
LSU's Angel Reese suggests double standard over criticism aimed at her: 'Twitter is gonna go in a rage'

LSU's Angel Reese suggests double standard over criticism aimed at her: 'Twitter is gonna go in a rage'

2 hours ago
WWE expected to merge with Endeavor, parent company of UFC, with deal reportedly nearing completion

WWE expected to merge with Endeavor, parent company of UFC, with deal reportedly nearing completion

2 hours ago
Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei scores brace to seal win for Clermont Foot against Ajaccio in French Ligue 1

Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei scores brace to seal win for Clermont Foot against Ajaccio in French Ligue 1

2 hours ago
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Report - Great Olympics back to winning ways after Berekum Chelsea win

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 25 Match Report - Great Olympics back to winning ways after Berekum Chelsea win

2 hours ago
Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts to KRC Genk’s win over OH Leuven

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts to KRC Genk’s win over OH Leuven

2 hours ago

Popular Article

Sinopsis Knight and Day, Film tengang Mata-Mata yang Jatuh Cinta Saat Jalankan Misi

Sinopsis Knight and Day, Film tengang Mata-Mata yang Jatuh Cinta Saat Jalankan Misi

17 hours ago
Ayah Tissa Biani Meninggal Dunia, Ahmad Dhani Tawarkan Jadi Ayah Angkat

Ayah Tissa Biani Meninggal Dunia, Ahmad Dhani Tawarkan Jadi Ayah Angkat

17 hours ago
Final Spain Masters 2023: Praveen / Melati Keok dari Wakil Denmark

Final Spain Masters 2023: Praveen / Melati Keok dari Wakil Denmark

17 hours ago
Newtown pub Buddy's Bar sparks a bitter war of words in Sydney

Newtown pub Buddy's Bar sparks a bitter war of words in Sydney

19 hours ago
News24.com | Markram channels his inner Gibbs in reaching new Proteas zenith: 'He's been doing it for weeks'

News24.com | Markram channels his inner Gibbs in reaching new Proteas zenith: 'He's been doing it for weeks'

8 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.