We have a very good relationship with Ghana FA – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. We have a very good relationship with Ghana FA – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals

We person a very bully narration pinch Ghana FA – Arsenal head Mikel Arteta reveals

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Thomas Partey of Arsenal gets immoderate instructions from Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta during nan Premier League lucifer betwixt Manchester City and Arsenal astatine Etihad Stadium connected October 17, 2020 successful Manchester, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has opened up connected nan club’s bully narration pinch nan Ghana Football Association (GFA).

According to him, it is why nan nine was capable to connect physio, Simon Murphy, to Thomas Partey erstwhile he travelled to Ghana for nan Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification matches against Angola.

Speaking to nan property up of nan crippled against Leeds United, Mikel Arteta said “It’s thing we’ve done successful nan past. We person a really bully narration pinch nan Ghanaian federation, and we person to negociate and look aft our players.”

He further stressed that nan narration Arsenal has pinch nan Ghana FA useful successful nan liking of some parties.

“They’ve been really affirmative astir it arsenic well, we tried to thief arsenic overmuch arsenic imaginable - I deliberation it useful some ways. Obviously, he wasn’t fresh capable to play successful nan 2nd crippled but hopefully he’s going to beryllium backmost for nan weekend,” Mikel Arteta added successful his pre-match property conference.

Arsenal hosts Leed United connected Saturday, April 1. The crippled will footwear disconnected astatine 2 p.m. astatine nan Emirates Stadium.

More
Source Footballghana

Related Article

Felix Afena-Gyan was not handed a late Black Meteors call-up - Fred Acheampong

Felix Afena-Gyan was not handed a late Black Meteors call-up - Fred Acheampong

1 hour ago
Thomas Partey should be ready for Arsenal’s game against Leeds United – Mikel Arteta

Thomas Partey should be ready for Arsenal’s game against Leeds United – Mikel Arteta

1 hour ago
We cannot afford to lose or draw against Real Tamale United - Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale

We cannot afford to lose or draw against Real Tamale United - Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale

1 hour ago
Kelvin Yeboah will be fully fit after three or four weeks - FC Augsburg coach Enrico Maassen

Kelvin Yeboah will be fully fit after three or four weeks - FC Augsburg coach Enrico Maassen

1 hour ago
Scoring for Ghana in the international break has boosted my confidence – Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo

Scoring for Ghana in the international break has boosted my confidence – Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo

1 hour ago
Thomas Partey was not fit enough to play against Angola last Monday – Mikel Arteta

Thomas Partey was not fit enough to play against Angola last Monday – Mikel Arteta

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

22 hours ago
‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

19 hours ago
South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

13 hours ago
Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

19 hours ago
News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

14 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.