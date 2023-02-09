We have a very good relationship with Ghana FA – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Thomas Partey of Arsenal gets immoderate instructions from Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta during nan Premier League lucifer betwixt Manchester City and Arsenal astatine Etihad Stadium connected October 17, 2020 successful Manchester, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has opened up connected nan club’s bully narration pinch nan Ghana Football Association (GFA).

According to him, it is why nan nine was capable to connect physio, Simon Murphy, to Thomas Partey erstwhile he travelled to Ghana for nan Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification matches against Angola.

Speaking to nan property up of nan crippled against Leeds United, Mikel Arteta said “It’s thing we’ve done successful nan past. We person a really bully narration pinch nan Ghanaian federation, and we person to negociate and look aft our players.”

He further stressed that nan narration Arsenal has pinch nan Ghana FA useful successful nan liking of some parties.

“They’ve been really affirmative astir it arsenic well, we tried to thief arsenic overmuch arsenic imaginable - I deliberation it useful some ways. Obviously, he wasn’t fresh capable to play successful nan 2nd crippled but hopefully he’s going to beryllium backmost for nan weekend,” Mikel Arteta added successful his pre-match property conference.

Arsenal hosts Leed United connected Saturday, April 1. The crippled will footwear disconnected astatine 2 p.m. astatine nan Emirates Stadium.