We Tested Dinnerware Sets and Found Great Options at a Variety of Price Points

It’s a cosmopolitan truth that dinnerware sets are, for nan astir part, costly arsenic heck. They spell successful nan people of things I don’t deliberation should costs arsenic overmuch arsenic they do—along pinch bath towels, furniture sheets, and outdoor furniture.

But nan correct dinnerware tin elevate immoderate table. Sets travel successful an endless scope of styles—from classic, all-white plates to ones fresh for a bistro to ceramics meant to look hand-thrown. Ultimately: nary matter nan set—and price—dinnerware has to beryllium functional, durable, and (hopefully) eye-appealing.

This brings maine to a constituent that, arsenic an instrumentality reviewer who likes to person intelligibly defined “winners” and “losers,” amazed me. That is: aft testing 17 sets priced from $42 to $589 ($2.25 to $33.50 connected mean per piece), nan expansive mostly of nan dinnerware was wholly fine.

There were a mates of sets that our testing sheet agreed were eh and immoderate nonsubjective factors worthy considering (i.e. immoderate of nan sets were much prone to scratching). However, you could make a lawsuit that astir sets could beryllium correct for a definite type of consumer/price point/general vibe.

Ultimately, we landed connected 13 winners we thought could beryllium suitable for some mundane usage and fancier occasions. However, cheque retired our The Competition conception for much options if you don’t find thing you like, because, again, astir of nan sets were good.

The Winners, astatine a Glance

A Crowd-Pleasing Dinnerware Set You Can’t Go Wrong With: Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma 16-Piece Dinnerware Set The Best Dinnerware Set If You Want It All: Made In The Tabletop Set

Made In The Tabletop Set A Serious Eats Editor-Favorite Dinnerware Set: Dansk Cafe Blanc Stripe Porcelain Dinnerware

Dansk Cafe Blanc Stripe Porcelain Dinnerware A Dinnerware Set Fit for a Bistro: Williams Sonoma Brasserie Porcelain 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

Williams Sonoma Brasserie Porcelain 16-Piece Dinnerware Set A Fun, Modern-Looking Dinnerware Set: Hawkins New York Essential Stoneware Dinnerware

Hawkins New York Essential Stoneware Dinnerware A Very Durable Dinnerware Set: Le Creuset San Francisco Coupe 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

Le Creuset San Francisco Coupe 16-Piece Dinnerware Set A Slightly Asymmetrical, Beautiful Dinnerware Set: Fable Base Dinnerware Set

Fable Base Dinnerware Set A Super Budget-Friendly Dinnerware Set: AmazonBasics 16-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set

AmazonBasics 16-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set A Colorful, Eye-Catching Dinnerware Set: Luminarc Arty French Glass Dinnerware, 12-Piece Set

Luminarc Arty French Glass Dinnerware, 12-Piece Set A Luxe-Feeling, Beautifully Designed Dinnerware Set: Villeroy & Boch Artesano 4-Piece Place Setting

Villeroy & Boch Artesano 4-Piece Place Setting A Dinnerware Set from a Heritage Brand: Staub Ceramic Dinnerware Set

Staub Ceramic Dinnerware Set A Dinnerware Set if You Want a Hand-Thrown Feel: Material The Place Setting

Material The Place Setting A Nostalgic Dinnerware Set: Fiesta 4-Piece Place Setting

The Tests

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

Initial Unboxing Test: Upon unboxing nan dinnerware, we evaluated each portion for immoderate glaze imperfections, scratches, aliases different damage. We besides weighed each piece.

Upon unboxing nan dinnerware, we evaluated each portion for immoderate glaze imperfections, scratches, aliases different damage. We besides weighed each piece. Aesthetics and Feel Test: We had 4 users measure each set, weighing successful connected its aesthetics, design, feel, and thing other of note.

We had 4 users measure each set, weighing successful connected its aesthetics, design, feel, and thing other of note. Mug Test: We drank basking java from each set’s mug (if it had one), evaluating really comfortable nan mug was to clasp and portion from.

We drank basking java from each set’s mug (if it had one), evaluating really comfortable nan mug was to clasp and portion from. Durability Test: We took nan crockery sheet from each group and scratched its aboveground 5 times pinch a meal knife, checking for immoderate damage. We past did this pinch a steak knife. After inspecting nan crockery plate, we repeated this scratching-and-checking pinch nan meal sheet from each set.

We took nan crockery sheet from each group and scratched its aboveground 5 times pinch a meal knife, checking for immoderate damage. We past did this pinch a steak knife. After inspecting nan crockery plate, we repeated this scratching-and-checking pinch nan meal sheet from each set. Staining Test: We smeared a substance of turmeric and lipid connected each meal sheet and near it for 3 hours (as if you had a meal party) and didn’t cleanable up for a prolonged play of time. We past washed each plate, checking for immoderate leftover stains, lipid marks, aliases odors.

We smeared a substance of turmeric and lipid connected each meal sheet and near it for 3 hours (as if you had a meal party) and didn’t cleanable up for a prolonged play of time. We past washed each plate, checking for immoderate leftover stains, lipid marks, aliases odors. Microwave Test: We put nan vessel from each group successful nan fridge for 30 minutes, filled it pinch room somesthesia water, past placed it successful nan microwave for one-and-a-half minutes, to spot if somesthesia changes would impact nan dinnerware, really basking nan bowls sewage successful nan microwave, and if nan dinnerware was genuinely microwave-safe.

We put nan vessel from each group successful nan fridge for 30 minutes, filled it pinch room somesthesia water, past placed it successful nan microwave for one-and-a-half minutes, to spot if somesthesia changes would impact nan dinnerware, really basking nan bowls sewage successful nan microwave, and if nan dinnerware was genuinely microwave-safe. Dishwasher Test: We ran 1 spot mounting from each group done nan dishwasher, placing them successful nan dishwasher arsenic non-gently arsenic imaginable (like you were quickly loading it aft dinner). We ran nan dishwasher, past unloaded nan dishes and checked for immoderate damage.

We ran 1 spot mounting from each group done nan dishwasher, placing them successful nan dishwasher arsenic non-gently arsenic imaginable (like you were quickly loading it aft dinner). We ran nan dishwasher, past unloaded nan dishes and checked for immoderate damage. Steak Test (Winners-Only): We utilized a steak weapon to portion a 4-ounce information of steak connected nan meal sheet from each of our favourite sets. We wanted to spot if immoderate juices ran disconnected nan sides of nan sheet aliases if immoderate scratching occurred from slicing nan meat.

We utilized a steak weapon to portion a 4-ounce information of steak connected nan meal sheet from each of our favourite sets. We wanted to spot if immoderate juices ran disconnected nan sides of nan sheet aliases if immoderate scratching occurred from slicing nan meat. Daily Use Test (Winners-Only): We person placed each of our winners into regular usage and will update this reappraisal pinch immoderate further findings aft a mates of months.

What We Learned

Consider What You Want successful a Dinnerware Set

We did really for illustration erstwhile sets had 2 bowls: 1 mini and 1 large. Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

While each of nan sets we tested included meal and crockery plates, nan standardization ended there. Some had pasta bowls, immoderate had crockery bowls, immoderate had 2 bowls, immoderate had dessert plates, and immoderate had mugs. We liked erstwhile sets had 2 bowls (one small, 1 large), arsenic this felt broad (in my house, we often eat meal retired of behemoth bowls). However, what you want successful a dinnerware group is really up to you: possibly a group of mugs is basal aliases possibly you already person soup bowls you favor—you get nan gist.

You should besides find nan artistic you want. Whether it should beryllium colorful, modern, all-white to lucifer anything, person a bistro vibe, aliases consciousness fancier, for example, is wholly up to you.

It’s besides worthy considering really you’ll bargain nan dinnerware. We favored sets that could beryllium purchased arsenic full sets arsenic good arsenic successful further single-place settings and individual pieces. That way, you could bargain a group and adhd to it complete clip aliases easy switch a portion that breaks.

How Much Should You Spend?

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

Ah, a individual question! The *right* value for dinnerware depends wholly connected your budget. Our winners tally nan gamut of value points, truthful location should beryllium thing for everyone. While our testing sheet could instantly (and correctly) constituent retired nan much costly sets, our ace budget-friendly pick, from AmazonBasics, was still wholly serviceable. It’s not exceptional, but its all-white motif will get nan occupation done and is well-suited if you’re furnishing connected nan cheap, looking for thing for a assemblage student, aliases buying a dinnerware group for a camper aliases RV. At $2.25 connected mean per piece, we don’t consciousness it’s thing to scoff at.

Wide Rims vs. Straight Walls vs. Gentle Slopes

A sheet pinch consecutive walls (left) and 1 pinch mildly sloped walls (right). Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

Several of nan sets had plates and bowls pinch wide rims (sometimes paired pinch much angled sides). While they trim down connected nan magnitude of level sheet space, nan rims gave you a spot to drawback onto (especially adjuvant erstwhile pulling a sheet aliases vessel retired of a microwave aliases warming oven). We didn’t mind erstwhile they had higher walls either, which kept nutrient bully and centered.

Plates pinch short, consecutive walls had much of a modern look (which we liked) and had wide, level surfaces pinch plentifulness of room for food. Because nan plates’ usable abstraction was truthful expansive, steak did thin to descent astir much arsenic we trim and ate it.

Lastly, immoderate plates had much gentle slopes to their walls. This was benignant of for illustration a mediate crushed betwixt nan wide rim-steep broadside combo and consecutive walls: still plentifulness of flat, usable sheet space, but a small much corralling of food.

Some of The Mug Handles Stunk

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

We preferred smaller mugs that thief java cool faster and let you to decorativeness a cup earlier java turns acold and sours. We besides preferred handles wherever you could fresh astatine slightest 2 fingers done to wrap your manus astir nan mug. Some of nan mugs had small, looped handles that were tougher to hold.

Drinking from nan mugs, however, was almost each fine: astir had bladed enough, unobtrusive lips.

How Easily Did nan Plates Scratch? How Durable Was nan Dinnerware?

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

In general, porcelain fared amended successful our scratching tests—withstanding immoderate marking. The ceramic stoneware tended to scratch much easily. However, astir of nan marks were super minimal—and we really went astatine it pinch a steak knife.

And, for what it’s worth, almost each of nan dinnerware emerged from our staining and dishwasher tests spotless.

The Criteria: What to Look for successful a Dinnerware Set

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

We preferred dinnerware sets that were disposable arsenic a afloat group and that had further spot settings and/or pieces disposable for purchase. That way, you tin easy adhd to your postulation (or switch thing if it breaks). We looked for dinnerware sets that were scratch- and stain-resistant and mugs that were easy to portion from, if nan group included one. As for price, we deliberation there’s a ton of awesome dinnerware retired location astatine a assortment of budgets.



Williams Sonoma

What we liked: This all-white group really gave america thing to kick about. Our testing sheet said it’s nan benignant of group that it “doesn't consciousness for illustration you could spell incorrect with.” It features meal and crockery plates pinch wide rims and mini bowls suitable for cereal aliases starter portions of soup. The dinnerware didn’t stain aliases scratch and nan vessel didn’t get basking successful nan microwave. Its mug was connected nan mini side, which we liked, and had a somewhat tapered style to it and a medium-sized looped grip that we could easy fresh our fingers through, allowing america to securely clasp it. Pasta bowls tin beryllium purchased separately and other sets of plates, bowls, and mugs are available.

What we didn’t like: The vessel is connected nan mini side. If we’re splitting hairs, location were a fewer achromatic specks embedded connected nan aboveground of a mates of nan plates.

Price astatine clip of publish: $120.

Key Specs

What’s included: 4x meal plates, crockery plates, cereal bowls, and mugs

4x meal plates, crockery plates, cereal bowls, and mugs Material: Porcelain

Porcelain Care instructions: Microwave- and dishwasher-safe

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

Made In

What we liked: This porcelain group is made successful England and includes our recommended flatware set and serving platter (spoiler alert: our platter reappraisal will beryllium retired soon). The pieces person beautiful, glossy finishes and colorful rims. The group feels very thoughtfully curated and, contempt nan higher value tag, you get a batch for your money: meal plates, appetizer plates, breadstuff and food plates, broadside bowls, and very spacious entree bowls (plus nan aforementioned silverware and platter). Testers described this group arsenic “pretty classic-looking, but pinch a small flair,” “visually striking,” and “casual and astatine nan aforesaid clip classic.” It has a life warranty and a “1-year no-chip guarantee.” More sets of plates and bowls (and moreover a serving bowl) tin be purchased separately.

What we didn’t like: This group is pricey. However, while we tested nan “Complete” group that includes a platter and silverware, location are “Essential” and “Starter” sets that are little broad and much inexpensive. The vessel did get reasonably basking successful nan microwave.

Price astatine clip of publish: $599.

Key Specs

What’s included: 4x meal plates, appetizer plates, breadstuff and food plates, entree bowls, and broadside bowls; 1x serving platter; 4x meal forks, crockery forks, array spoons, dessert spoons, and meal knives

4x meal plates, appetizer plates, breadstuff and food plates, entree bowls, and broadside bowls; 1x serving platter; 4x meal forks, crockery forks, array spoons, dessert spoons, and meal knives Material: Porcelain; stainless steel

Porcelain; stainless steel Care instructions: Dishwasher- and microwave-safe; oven-safe to 580°F

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

Food52

What we liked: Testers said this group reminded them of “way much elegant diner ware.” We liked nan heft each portion had to it; it felt very substantial. Its bowls and plates had wide rims that were easy to clasp onto and steeper walls that helped to incorporate food. Its shallow vessel was suitable for pasta aliases a starter information of salad. ”I really for illustration nan quality; they've stayed shiny and scratch-free moreover done tons of usage and washing,” subordinate commerce editor Grace Kelly says of this set, which she’s owned for immoderate months. “I besides for illustration nan timeless aesthetic, which looks bully serving conscionable astir anything. The mini plates are what I chiefly use, and they're really a awesome size for serving astir meals, while I reserve nan bigger plates for much general dinners.”

What we didn’t like: The mug has a thicker, flared articulator that immoderate testers didn’t love. It felt for illustration nan java was much prone to dribble down. Dansk does waste replacement plates and bowls connected their website, but they don’t look to presently beryllium disposable pinch nan bluish stripe motif (just white).

Price astatine clip of publish: $100.

Key Specs

What’s included: 4x meal plates, crockery plates, mugs, and rimmed crockery bowls

4x meal plates, crockery plates, mugs, and rimmed crockery bowls Material: Porcelain

Porcelain Care instructions: Dishwasher- and microwave-safe

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

What we liked: This substantial-feeling dinnerware still looks refined and elegant, but has an “everyday-ness astir it,” a tester said. It has a bistro look, pinch bluish stripes and extra-wide rims. We liked its slim mug which felt comfortable to clasp and portion from and had an elegant handle, for illustration a classical teacup. The crockery bowls were wider, pinch flared edges, and would beryllium arsenic suitable for pasta. There are other sets of bowls, plates, and mugs available for purchase, arsenic good arsenic matching cereal bowls (though we didn’t trial these).

What we didn’t like: There were small glaze blips connected nan undersides of nan mugs, but these were minor.

Price astatine clip of publish: $230.

Key Specs

What’s included: 4x meal plates, crockery plates, crockery bowls, and mugs

4x meal plates, crockery plates, crockery bowls, and mugs Material: Porcelain

Porcelain Care instructions: Dishwasher- and microwave-safe; oven-safe up to 480°F

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

Food52

What we liked: This modern-looking dinnerware had short, consecutive walls and concentric circles connected nan aboveground of its plates. We liked that it came pinch 2 bowls, and peculiarly loved its “pasta bowl,” which was highly ample and could beryllium alternatively classified arsenic a meal bowl. This set’s plates didn’t scratch during our tests. Plus, it comes successful a scope of nosy colors (we tested Mustard, though Sky and Olive are besides peculiarly lovely). Additional plates and bowls are disposable for purchase, arsenic good arsenic mugs and pinch bowls (though we haven’t tested them).

What we didn’t like: There was a spot of pooled, thicker glaze astir nan extracurricular separator of 1 of nan bowls and 1 of nan plates had immoderate pooled glaze connected nan underside edge. One of nan crockery plates arrived pinch a mates of scratches connected its surface.

Price astatine clip of publish: $184.

Key Specs

What’s included: 4x meal plates, pasta bowls, cereal bowls, and crockery plates

4x meal plates, pasta bowls, cereal bowls, and crockery plates Material: Stoneware

Stoneware Care instructions: Dishwasher- and microwave-safe; oven-safe up to 450°F

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

Williams Sonoma

What we liked: The Le Creuset dinnerware features 3 concentric rings connected each piece, for illustration nan lid of its iconic Dutch oven. The pieces consciousness substantial, yet lightweight and we liked its flimsy ombre hue (we tested nan Lapis color). “I for illustration that it feels very casual but durable,” a tester said. We besides liked this set’s mugs: they were connected nan mini side, easy to clasp and portion from, and felt well-suited for greeting drip coffee, an day latte, aliases after-dinner tea. Le Creuset tableware is amazingly durable, too: I’ve owned a group of mugs for years that still look new. When buying a set, you tin take betwixt pasta aliases cereal bowls, which is simply a bully customization. Additional plates and bowls are disposable for purchase.

What we didn’t like: It’s connected nan pricey side, astatine $16.25 per piece.

Price astatine clip of publish: $296.

Key Specs

What’s included: 4x meal plates, crockery plates, mugs, and pasta bowls aliases cereal bowls

4x meal plates, crockery plates, mugs, and pasta bowls aliases cereal bowls Material: Stoneware

Stoneware Care instructions: Dishwasher- and microwave-safe; oven- and broiler-safe up to 500°F

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

What we liked: We didn’t emotion astir of nan intentionally asymmetrical sets (they were excessively heavy and too irregular, which made them harder to stack and move). This 1 was different: it was conscionable asymmetrical capable to adhd a small charm, pinch a flimsy activity to nan separator and a mildly rippled surface. We liked that nan group came pinch 2 bowls and that it's disposable successful immoderate beautiful shades (you tin operation and lucifer nan colors, too).

What we didn’t like: During our durability test, nan plates developed very ray scratches.

Price astatine clip of publish: $264.

Key Specs

What’s included: 4x meal plates, crockery plates, pasta bowls, and meal bowls

4x meal plates, crockery plates, pasta bowls, and meal bowls Material: Ceramic

Ceramic Care instructions: Dishwasher- and microwave-safe; oven-safe up to 450°F

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

Courtesy of Amazon

What we liked: This all-white dinnerware isn’t nan astir beautiful, but it gets nan occupation done and comes pinch plentifulness of dishes (service for four) for not a batch of money. It’s lightweight and basal and didn’t scratch. “It's awesome for personification if you're stocking an Airbnb, looking for a camper, etc.,” a tester noted. Its mug was small, had a thin, unobtrusive lip, and was good to portion java from.

What we didn’t like: This set’s bowls were a spot mini for our taste.

Price astatine clip of publish: $42.

Key Specs

What’s included: 4x meal plates, salad/dessert plates, bowls, and mugs

4x meal plates, salad/dessert plates, bowls, and mugs Material: Porcelain

Porcelain Care instructions: Dishwasher- and microwave-safe; oven-safe up to 572°F

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

Food52

What we liked: This colorful, somewhat transparent, sodalime solid group is made successful France. It reminded america of summer—kind of for illustration a solid type of melamine. The plates and bowls person glossy interiors and matte undersides, which added a small grip. Testers called it “pretty” and thought it felt “fresh.”

What we didn’t like: While location are replacement plates and bowls available, they’re harder to find (we had to scour Amazon).

Price astatine clip of publish: $100.

Key Specs

What’s included: 4x meal plates, crockery plates, and bowls

4x meal plates, crockery plates, and bowls Material: Sodalime glass

Sodalime glass Care instructions: Dishwasher- and microwave-safe

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

Bloomingdale

What we liked: This German-made group is genuinely beautiful: its bowls and plates characteristic a level rim and a creamy, off-white colour that feels classic, but still modern. Testers described nan artistic arsenic “very sweet” and said, “the shapes are beautiful.” We liked its small, tapered mug pinch a somewhat squared-off handle; it felt beautiful to clasp and portion from. This group didn’t scratch during testing either. The mugs, plates, and bowls are available for waste individually.

What we didn’t like: We had a difficult clip uncovering a group pinch nan aforesaid mug and vessel arsenic nan ones we tested. Others besides called “Artesano” seemed to person different-looking pieces. This intends you’d person to bargain multiples of this spot mounting for a afloat set, but it really is beautiful.

Price astatine clip of publish: $97.

Key Specs

What’s included: 1x meal plate, crockery plate, bowl, and mug

1x meal plate, crockery plate, bowl, and mug Material: Porcelain

Porcelain Care instructions: Dishwasher- and microwave-safe

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

Walmart

What we liked: We liked nan somewhat speckled look of nan Staub dinnerware and nan stamped “Staub” logo connected nan apical of nan plates and sides of nan bowls. The bowls are mini (ideal for meal aliases a starter information of soup) and nan plates person mildly flared edges. There’s a information indentation connected nan aboveground of nan plates, which served arsenic a mini juice good erstwhile we sliced steak. The dinnerware was reasonably lightweight, too. “I for illustration nan weight of them though, and I deliberation it's bully it has their sanction stamped correct connected them—there's nary uncertainty wherever they travel from,” a tester said.

What we didn’t like: The bowls are reasonably mini and don’t consciousness arsenic versatile.

Price astatine clip of publish: $200.

Key Specs

What’s included: 4x meal plates, crockery plates, and bowls

4x meal plates, crockery plates, and bowls Material: Stoneware pinch enamel finish

Stoneware pinch enamel finish Care instructions: Dishwasher- and microwave-safe

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

Material

What we liked: This dinnerware is unfinished connected nan underside and has a mildly pebbled surface. Testers thought it looked “homey” and for illustration “earthy pottery.” We really liked nan size of nan bowl: it felt large capable for meals, but not excessively large for, say, a serving of pasta. The pieces are available individually.

What we didn’t like: The plates developed very ray scratches during our durability tests, but they were hardly noticeable. When cutting steak, 1 tester thought that nan textured aboveground made much of a scratching sound. We tested the spot setting, arsenic The Full Table was unavailable astatine nan clip of this review.

Price astatine clip of publish: $115.

Key Specs

What’s included: Full plate, half plate, wide bowl

Full plate, half plate, wide bowl Material: Clay blend

Clay blend Care instructions: Dishwasher- and microwave-safe

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

Courtesy of Wayfair

What we liked: I grew up pinch Fiesta bowls and there’s a chance you’re acquainted pinch them excessively (it’s highly collected and has a full instrumentality base). Its vibrant hues and concentric circles are iconic-looking. We liked its wide vessel that had a small, level rim and felt large capable to beryllium versatile. It’s disposable successful individual spot settings arsenic good arsenic a service for four.

What we didn’t like: The small, looped grip connected nan mug was polarizing during our testing: immoderate testers felt location wasn’t capable to drawback onto, while others didn’t mind it.

Price astatine clip of publish: $43.

Key Specs

What’s included: Cereal bowl, crockery plate, meal plate, and mug

Cereal bowl, crockery plate, meal plate, and mug Material: Ceramic

Ceramic Care instructions: Dishwasher- and microwave-safe; oven-safe to 350°F

Serious Eats / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

The Competition (They're Still Fine!)

Our Table Starter Set: We liked this set: it looks modern and has straight-sided walls. Its bowls were a awesome size, too. The plates knowledgeable a small much scratching than we would want, though. Its dinnerware has raw, unfinished rims that are meant to assistance successful stacking, but picked up lipid stains during our testing. However, it’s still a beautiful set, if you’re willing successful it.

West Elm Textured Stoneware Dinnerware: We liked nan look and multi-textured constituent of this dinnerware, but 1 of nan crockery plates chipped erstwhile we mildly (and accidentally) knocked it into a meal plate.

Crate & Barrel Lina Blue Stripe 16-Piece Place Setting: We liked this set’s expansive meal plates, but didn’t emotion nan bulbous mug (it was harder to portion from) and asymmetrical-shaped vessel that felt awkward to hold, carry, and stack.

Crate & Barrel Marin White 4-Piece Place Setting: This group had a steep, v-shaped vessel that felt little versatile. We besides thought its mug’s rim was excessively thick.

FAQs

Where’s nan champion spot to bargain dinnerware sets?

There are plentifulness of awesome places to bargain dinnerware (like Williams Sonoma and Food52). And each of our favourite dinnerware sets are disposable for acquisition online—some astatine aggregate retailers.

What are nan astir durable dinnerware sets for mundane use?

We performed respective tests to measure nan durability of nan dinnerware sets successful our review. For nan astir part, porcelain sets performed really good and remained scratch- and stain-free. Many of our favourite sets, for illustration nan Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma 16-Piece Dinnerware Set and Dansk Cafe Blanc Stripe Porcelain Dinnerware, are durable and suited for mundane use.

What’s a bully marque for dinnerware?

There’s a ton of awesome dinnerware retired location from various brands. Our apical picks see sets from Williams Sonoma, Le Creuset, Dansk, Staub, Luminarc, Fiesta, and more.