By Ryan Scott/March 31, 2023 11:08 americium EST

It seems very overmuch for illustration nan full constituent of Marvel's upcoming "Secret Invasion" bid is to trade a large ol' mystery. And anyone who has read nan 2008 comic book series that nan show is based connected tin surely understand why. But respective months up of nan premiere of nan much-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe event, nan curtain is being pulled backmost conscionable a spot to show america more. To that end, we yet cognize precisely who Emila Clarke ("Game of Thrones") is playing — and it's technically not a caller character.

While Marvel and nan producers of nan show don't consciousness this spot of info is simply a spoiler, immoderate fans might, truthful those who want to spell successful wholly blind, move backmost now. That aside, successful a large portion for Vanity Fair astir nan series, it's explained that Clarke's G'iah is simply a shape-shifting Skrull, conscionable for illustration nan ones we met successful 2019 "Captain Marvel." But nan large uncover present is that she's really nan girl of Talos, played erstwhile again by Ben Mendelsohn. Samuel L. Jackson, who returns to nan MCU arsenic Nick Fury erstwhile again, had this to say:

"Remember erstwhile Ben was location pinch his woman and daughter? She's nan small Skrull woman grown up. She's his daughter."

So this is going to beryllium a family affair, it seems. As for what to expect from G'iah, Clarke explains that nan difficulties nan Skrulls person faced, and surviving successful her father's shadow, person hardened her a bit.

"There's a benignant of punk emotion that you get from this girl. She's a exile kid who's had Talos for a dad, you cognize what I mean? Maybe nan truth that we didn't cognize he had a kid up until this constituent tells you everything you request to cognize astir their relationship."