We want Black Stars that can bring us joy, not necessarily local or foreign – Kudjoe Fianoo

King Fianoo has kicked against nan creation of a quota strategy successful nan Black Stars for Ghana Premier League players.

The rumor erstwhile again came up erstwhile caller Black Stars coach Chris Hughton named his first Ghana squad for nan March doubleheader 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

The erstwhile AshantiGold Chief Executive Officer based on each subordinate needs to hit title to unafraid their spot successful nan squad because shot is not parliament that each constituency must person a rep.

“I’m not cutting you short but shot is not parliament that each constituency must beryllium represented,” he said astatine nan sidelines of an arena attended by footballghana.com.

“Let’s time off nan coach to prime players that tin deliver. If nan subordinate is simply a section player, fine. If nan subordinate is not a section player, we want group who will deterioration nan Black Stars jersey and bring america joy.

“If nan colour is white, greenish aliases whatever, we want Ghanaians to play for nan Black Stars and return america to wherever we want to get to.”