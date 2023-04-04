We Want This Leaked LEGO 'The Little Mermaid' Set to be Part of Our World

Disney, LEGO

LEGO precocious celebrated Disney’s 100th day pinch a bunch of collectible unsighted bags and full-sized sets. But we’re much willing successful an upcoming The Little Mermaid set, which was precocious leaked on TikTok and Instagram.

This is simply a monolithic LEGO group that features each nan awesome undersea characters from The Little Mermaid, including Ariel, King Trident, Ursula, Karina, and Indira. The bulk of nan group is simply a elephantine clam, which houses respective settings from The Little Mermaid movie, specified arsenic Trident’s throne and Ursula’s lair.

There are besides mini models for Flounder and Sebastian, of course. And respective smaller food are attached to nan elephantine clam utilizing translucent rods (which gives nan quality that these food are floating). I should besides statement that nan mermaids successful this group look to beryllium taller than regular minifigs (they usage nan modular LEGO bodies, but pinch gangly fins alternatively of nan accustomed LEGO legs).

And, of course, Prince Eric is missing from this peculiar set. My presumption is that LEGO will merchandise much than one Little Mermaid set, but again, I’m conscionable making an assumption. We besides don’t cognize immoderate specifications for this set, but it’s big, truthful it astir apt costs $150 aliases more.

Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid arrives successful theaters connected May 26th. LEGO will astir apt motorboat this group (and immoderate other Little Mermaid sets, if they exist) astir that time. My conjecture is that this group will spell connected waste June 1st, but I’m making a conjecture based connected erstwhile releases, truthful don’t return my connection for it.

Source: _thebrickcity_