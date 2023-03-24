'We want to surprise a lot of people.' Angels' Anthony Rendon hopes for healthy season

Anthony Rendon has looked each spot for illustration nan erstwhile World Series champion the Angels signed aft spending astir of nan past 2 years connected nan injured list. His top anticipation is to make it done this play without immoderate different freak injuries.

And his different expectations for nan season?

“To beryllium nan past squad standing,” nan 3rd baseman said earlier opening day. “That needs to beryllium a extremity for each awesome convention squad for this convention to beryllium competitive. If you’re not playing this crippled to beryllium nan past squad standing, past you shouldn’t beryllium playing astatine all.

⚾ 2023 MLB play preview

“That should beryllium our extremity each azygous year.”

Rendon is 1 of fewer players successful nan Angels’ clubhouse who knows what it feels for illustration to beryllium connected that past team.

He played a captious domiciled successful nan Washington Nationals’ World Series title successful 2019, a twelvemonth during which he besides collected his 2nd Silver Slugger award, was an All-Star, was voted All-MLB first squad and MLB Players Choice NL outstanding subordinate of nan year, among different accomplishments.

And this year, truthful far, has felt much normal for Rendon, who had his champion outpouring training of his career. Through 15 games, he batted .500 pinch a 1.367 on-base-plus-slugging rate.

“I deliberation it deed maine precocious January, early February,” Rendon said. “I was successful nan cage, I conscionable had a workout and it conscionable came to me. I was like, ‘Man, it really feels for illustration I’m training again for spring, not needfully rehab for nan adjacent season.’

“Two surgeries, 2 years, each offseason was like, ‘All right, I person to rehab, I’m going successful not 100%, I’m trying to get backmost to it,’ ” he said. “And location was a constituent this past offseason I felt for illustration I was really preparing for nan adjacent play alternatively of conscionable trying to get patient for adjacent season.”

Rendon said he thought his outpouring went well, but he acknowledged nan double-edged beard really numbers tin beryllium touted by immoderate and shrugged disconnected by others because they weren’t earned against regular-season competition.

For manager Phil Nevin — who envisioned successful February and astir apt will apt rotation retired a lineup topped by Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Rendon connected opening time and beyond — nan spot Rendon carries going into Game 1 of 162 is unmistakable.

“More truthful than conscionable health, I mean you watch him and he’s capable to make swings that he hasn’t been capable to make successful a mates of years,” Nevin said. “We saw that early successful outpouring and it’s continued done camp.”

In a game, a patient Rendon’s beingness is an undeniable boon. Last season, nan Angels were riding precocious successful nan American League West earlier Rendon suffered a partially dislocated tendon successful his wrist. His teammates cognize what having him successful nan lineup means.

“Tony is our anchor,” Ward said. “He is, I think, 1 of nan biggest pieces we person and I cognize we person truthful galore pieces, but keeping him patient each twelvemonth I deliberation will beryllium nan quality shaper for us.”

Angels’ Anthony Rendon follows done connected an RBI double during nan first inning of a outpouring training crippled against nan Dodgers connected Tuesday astatine Angel Stadium. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

“I don’t want to opportunity having him changes our full team, but it makes america a batch better,” alleviation pitcher Aaron Loup said. “Corner, 3rd guidelines is simply a large spot. Especially for me. I get a batch of balls deed down that statement there, it seems.”

The Angels, depending connected which fans aliases shot pundits you poll, are either still underdogs aliases nan squad not to beryllium overlooked this season.

There’s besides nan communicative that nan Angels are facing a World Series aliases bust year, pinch different play of Ohtani, Trout and Rendon together not guaranteed. But that’s not a unit Rendon said nan squad feels from nan outside.

“I emotion nan truth that we’re conscionable flying nether nan radar,” Rendon said, “that we’re conscionable going to do our point and we want to beryllium connected apical astatine nan extremity of nan year.

“We want to astonishment a batch of people.”

And he’s arsenic excited arsenic he has been successful his profession to unfastened a caller season.

“Anytime you make an opening day, it’s special,” Rendon said. “It’s a large achievement. So for nan young guys and moreover for a feline for illustration maine that’s been present for a while, you still get butterflies. You still bask nan moment.”