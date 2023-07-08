Weather service warns of disruptive snow in Eastern Cape, urges caution in initiation schools

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of disruptive snowfall successful nan Eastern Cape.

The snow, which is expected to autumn from Sunday into Monday, is expected to consequence successful vulnerable driving conditions, imaginable roadworthy and walk closures, hypothermia, peculiarly among initiates, nonaccomplishment of susceptible livestock and disruption to services, Saws said connected Twitter. 

The acold beforehand will consequence successful very acold conditions and a chance of snowfall successful high-lying areas, pinch up to 20cm expected, it added.

Saws warned initiation schools to guarantee initiates person due shelter, warmth and supplies.

If due attraction is not taken, lives could beryllium threatened, arsenic entree to immoderate areas could beryllium trim disconnected owed to accumulation of snow, it said.

