Webinar: How CTV can boost performance for SEOs by Cynthia Ramsaran

11 hours ago
Even SEO whizzes whitethorn beryllium amazed to find retired nan narration betwixt their existent strategy and CTV.

Cynthia Ramsaran connected April 7, 2023 astatine 9:39 americium | Reading time: 1 infinitesimal

As caller advertisement solutions pinch in-depth information search emerge, nan chasm betwixt marque and capacity trading has narrowed. Connected TV, for example, creates high-impact marque consciousness and tin beryllium utilized arsenic a capacity tool, moving viewers down nan funnel. Even SEO whizzes whitethorn beryllium amazed to find nan symbiotic narration betwixt their existent strategy and CTV.

Register coming for “How CTV Boosts Brand Performance for Search Experts,” presented by MNTN.

Click here to position more Search Engine Land webinars.

New connected Search Engine Land

About nan author

Cynthia Ramsaran

Cynthia Ramsaran is head of civilization contented astatine Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land and MarTech. A multi-channel storyteller pinch complete 2 decades of editorial/content trading experience, Cynthia’s expertise spans nan marketing, technology, finance, manufacturing and gaming industries. She was a writer/producer for CNBC.com and produced thought activity for KPMG. Cynthia hails from Queens, NY and earned her Bachelor's and MBA from St. John's University.


More
