WeChat: Why does Elon Musk want X to emulate China's everything-app?

Image source, Reuters

By Peter Hoskins & Fan Wang BBC News

Earlier this week Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X - different measurement successful his scheme to emulate Chinese mega app WeChat.

Mr Musk has agelong said that he wants to toggle shape his societal media firm, which he bought past twelvemonth for $44bn (£34.4bn), into a overmuch larger platform.

He has antecedently praised WeChat - a alleged "everything app" that combines chat, dating, payments and societal media - and has said creating thing "even adjacent to that pinch Twitter... would beryllium an immense success".

In a station connected X this week, Mr Musk said that complete nan coming months, "we will adhd broad communications and nan expertise to behaviour your full financial world".

He will dream that increasing X will lead to a jump successful gross - nan institution has lost almost half its advertizing gross since Mr Musk bought it, and it is struggling nether a dense indebtedness load.

So what is WeChat - and why does Mr Musk want to emulate it?

Launched by exertion elephantine Tencent successful 2011, WeChat is now utilized by almost each of China's 1.4bn people.

Calling it a super-app is an understatement.

Its services see messaging, sound and video calling, societal media, nutrient delivery, mobile payments, games, news and moreover dating.

It is for illustration WhatsApp, Facebook, Apple Pay, Uber, Amazon, Tinder and a full batch much rolled into one.

It is truthful woven into nan cloth of Chinese nine that it is almost intolerable to unrecorded location without it.

As you tin spot from nan images below, nan interfaces for its various parts are distinct.

Image caption, WeChat's shopping work (L), its nutrient deliveries, edifice bookings, and cinema bookings (centre), and its finance page (R)

It started arsenic a messaging level for illustration WhatsApp aliases iMessage, and its 2 most-used features are nan WhatsApp-like "Chats" and "Moments", which is akin to Facebook.

Its widely-used "Wallet" characteristic tin beryllium linked to debit and in installments cards - astir shops and online retailers successful China judge WeChat payments, pinch users scanning QR codes to pay. People tin besides salary family builds, make investments, and moreover return retired loans connected WeChat.

Government services are besides connected WeChat, pinch users capable to cheque societal information information, salary speeding tickets and book infirmary appointments.

And during nan pandemic, it became an essential: while nan full state was nether strict zero-Covid restrictions, it was intolerable to move astir without a "health code" generated connected nan app.

But location are respective downsides to having truthful galore features connected 1 app.

From a applicable constituent of view, WeChat takes up a ample portion of a phone's representation - typically tens of gigabytes of information storage.

More seriously, nan immense scope of WeChat into each area of Chinese life has raised concerns astir authorities censorship, surveillance and different privateness issues.

China blocks entree to galore overseas websites, from news outlets for illustration nan BBC to societal media platforms specified arsenic Facebook and, ironically, Elon Musk's X.

This level of authorities power complete nan net besides makes it highly vulnerable for group to speak retired against nan authorities connected WeChat.

It is not different for dissenting voices to person their accounts suspended for days aliases weeks for thing they person said successful Chats aliases connected Moments.

Even group sharing seemingly uncontroversial accusation person recovered themselves connected nan incorrect broadside of authorities censors and had their accounts and chat groups unopen down.

Kitsch Liao, adjunct head of nan Atlantic Council's Global China Hub, says super-apps for illustration WeChat align pinch Beijing's intends of organising each aspects of life to support power of nan country.

"Principally to forestall 'political risk' - thing that could germinate into an guidance and eventual consequence to nan CCP's [Chinese Communist Party's] rule."

Will it activity successful nan West?

WeChat's immense occurrence successful China is down to 2 awesome factors, Kecheng Fang, astatine Chinese University of Hong Kong, tells nan BBC.

For one, astir group successful China entree WeChat connected smartphones, alternatively than desktop computers, owed to nan comparatively precocious improvement of nan net successful nan country.

"Which intends they unrecorded successful nan walled gardens of apps alternatively than nan unfastened web. It is overmuch easier to build an 'everything app' connected smartphones than connected computers," he says.

Mr Fang besides says that China's deficiency of title regularisation - which contrasts pinch astir Western countries - allows an app for illustration WeChat to efficaciously artifact rival platforms, specified arsenic shopping level Taobao and video app Douyin.

Could Mr Musk make a akin app activity extracurricular China? We whitethorn beryllium uncovering retired soon - and experts judge it whitethorn each dangle connected integer payments.

Kendra Schaefer, from argumentation investigation patient Trivium China, says that Mr Musk has already recognised immoderate of nan cardinal elements that person helped make WeChat "critical to regular life" successful China, including integrating societal media pinch integer payments.

That could beryllium nan "secret condiment of nan super-app", she says.

Edith Yeung, from finance patient Race Capital, points retired that a awesome quality betwixt China and nan West is nan wide take of integer costs technology.

Most merchants successful China do not judge rate aliases in installments cards.