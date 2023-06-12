West threatened African countries for ties with Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Western countries threatened African nations pinch denial of International Monetary Fund (IMF) support if they cooperate pinch Russia, nan Russian Foreign Ministry’s charismatic spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told reporters connected nan sidelines of nan 2nd Russia-Africa acme connected Thursday.

"The West told a number of countries that if they garbage to return an aggressive, pro-Western stance towards Russia, they should not count connected assistance from nan International Monetary Fund aliases nan World Bank," she said. "As you each know, nan United States dominates this structures."

In her words, nan West exerted unit connected a number of governmental figures successful African countries.

"They intimidated [their] families and threatened [them] pinch blackmail, threatened to enforce sanctions and frost assets and businesses," she said. "Their imagination successful that respect is rich, and they person various unit tools. But, astatine immoderate point, we should find courageousness to show them: ‘We’ve had enough.’".

