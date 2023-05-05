WFI ad-hoc panel hands direct Asian Games entries to Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, raises eyebrows

The ad-hoc sheet did not sanction Bajrang and Vinesh successful nan information but sheet personnel Ashok Garg confirmed to PTI that nan 2 wrestlers person been exempted from nan trials. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The WFI ad-hoc sheet connected July 18 handed Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat nonstop entries into nan Asian Games, a determination which was taken without nan consent of nan nationalist main coaches.

The IOA ad-hoc sheet said successful a information that it has already selected wrestler successful men's freestyle 65kg and women's 53kg but tests will beryllium held successful each six weight categories successful each of nan 3 styles.

The Indian Olympic Association's ad-hoc committee took nan determination conscionable 4 days earlier nan tests to prime nan wrestling squad for nan Asian Games, scheduled to commence connected September 23 successful nan Chinese metropolis of Hangzhou.

The greco-roman and women's freestyle tests are scheduled for July 22, while nan men's freestyle tests will beryllium held connected July 23 astatine IG Stadium successful New Delhi.

Bajrang, nan 65kg wrestler, who was 1 of nan six protesting wrestlers astatine Jantar Mantar demanding nan apprehension of Brij Bhushan, is presently training successful Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan.

Vinesh, nan 53kg wrestler who won nan 2018 Jakarta Asian Games golden medal, is training successful Budapest, Hungary.

The move to exempt Bajrang and Vinesh, however, has not gone down good pinch chap competitors, who person threatened to move court.