What are PEPs and are banks allowed to close their accounts?

Nigel Farage has claimed his slope relationship was closed because his views and friendships pinch nan likes of Donald Trump and Novak Djokovic "do not align" pinch his bank's "values".

The erstwhile Brexit Party leader says he has a 40-page archive that proves Coutts "exited" him because he is regarded arsenic "xenophobic and racist" and a erstwhile "fascist".

He antecedently claimed that a taxable entree petition he made to nan bank, whose clients see members of nan Royal Family, uncover it regards him arsenic a PEP aliases 'politically exposed person'.

Coutts has said that decisions astir relationship closures "are not taken lightly" and "commercial viability, reputational considerations and ineligible and regulatory requirements".

Please usage Chrome browser for a much accessible video player 2:04 Nigel Farage accuses Coutts slope of closing his relationship for governmental reasons

What is simply a PEP?

A politically exposed personification (PEP) is personification who holds aliases has held nationalist agency and truthful whitethorn beryllium much susceptible to bribery aliases corruption.

According to nan Financial Conduct Authority (FCA): "A PEP whitethorn beryllium successful a position to maltreatment their nationalist agency for backstage summation and a PEP whitethorn usage nan financial strategy to launder nan proceeds of this maltreatment of office."

Examples see heads of state, ministers, members of parliament, members of ultimate aliases different courts, committee members of cardinal banks, and high-ranking officers of nan equipped forces.

Relatives, friends and associates of nan supra tin besides beryllium considered PEPs, because, nan regulator says: "Likewise a PEP's family aliases adjacent associates whitethorn besides use from, aliases beryllium utilized to facilitate, maltreatment of nationalist costs by nan PEP."

Steve Goodrich, caput of investigation and investigations astatine Transparency International UK, says nan PEP authorities is focused connected "kleptocrats, oligarchs and superior organised crime groups moving costs done nan UK economy".

Are banks allowed to adjacent their accounts?

If personification is identified arsenic a PEP nan Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer Funds Regulations (2017) require their slope aliases financial institution to return "enhanced owed diligence measures".

These see getting elder managers to o.k. nan business relationship, regularly monitoring it, and establishing wherever their money is coming from. They will past beryllium classed arsenic either debased aliases high-risk.

Lower-risk PEPs will only require basal monitoring, but higher-risk ones whitethorn beryllium excessively unsafe.

There has been wide disapproval of nan existent authorities astir PEPs. As a consequence successful 2017 nan FCA carried retired a reappraisal successful which it reinforced nan correct of PEPs to clasp their slope accounts.

It said: "The FCA expects that a patient will not diminution aliases adjacent a business narration simply because that personification meets nan meaning of a PEP.

"A patient may, aft collecting due accusation and completing its assessment, reason nan risks posed by a customer are higher than they tin efficaciously mitigate.

"Only successful specified cases will it beryllium due to diminution aliases adjacent that relationship."

Read more:

What happened to Nigel Farage's slope account?

Senior Tories information connected Coutts complete Farage row

Accounts shouldn't beryllium unopen for governmental reasons - UK finance

But Mr Farage's lawsuit has brought further disapproval that nan 2017 reappraisal didn't spell acold enough.

The Treasury has said past month's caller Financial Services and Markets Act will guarantee "the correct equilibrium tin beryllium struck betwixt nan customer's correct to free reside and nan bank's correct to negociate commercialized risk".

And Sky News has learned that further secondary authorities owed to beryllium unveiled soon will require banks to springiness customers 3 months' notice of relationship closures and to supply a afloat explanation.

In its statement, Coutts said Mr Farage was "offered replacement banking arrangements wrong nan wider group" - which is owned by NatWest.

Please usage Chrome browser for a much accessible video player 2:16 Why nan FCA has been asked to velocity up PEP reform

Why could Nigel Farage beryllium considered a PEP?

Nigel Farage hasn't held governmental agency arsenic an MEP since nan UK near nan EU successful 2020 and he ceased being leader of nan Brexit Party (now Reform UK) successful 2021.

The Brexit Party didn't triumph immoderate seats astatine nan past wide predetermination successful 2019 and Reform UK only won a fistful of seats connected Derby City Council successful this year's section elections. UKIP, its first name, mislaid each its councillors - down from 500 successful 2016.

According to nan FCA's latest guidance, nan meaning of a PEP arsenic a "member of governing bodies of governmental parties… only applies to governmental parties who person immoderate practice successful a nationalist aliases supranational parliament".

But it adds that if nan PEP is "no longer entrusted pinch a salient nationalist function" they should still beryllium taxable to enhanced checks for "at slightest 12 months".

When Mr Farage first claimed his Coutts relationship had been closed earlier this month, he said it could person been because Labour MP Chris Bryant claimed he received money from Russia.

Using parliamentary privilege, Mr Bryant told nan House of Commons Mr Farage was paid £550,000 by Russian authorities broadcaster RT.

Mr Farage denies this and Mr Bryant has not repeated nan claims extracurricular nan Commons.

Anyone pinch links to Russia could beryllium considered a high-risk PEP arsenic it is "associated pinch precocious levels of corruption, equipped conflict, non-democratic forms of government" among different criteria group retired by nan FCA.

Please usage Chrome browser for a much accessible video player 1:27 Jacob Rees-Mogg connected Farage-Coutts decision

But Mr Goodrich says location is simply a "question mark" complete Mr Farage's PEP status.

"Coutts has had and still has immoderate very high-risk customers that are acold higher-risk than Nigel Farage," he tells Sky News.

"From a money laundering perspective, I'm asking myself why Coutts would do that - and why now - erstwhile nan allegations person been astir for a while.

"We've seen his communicative displacement a bit, from 'it's because I'm a PEP' to 'the world wide elite is trying to cancel me."

Drawn connected nan statement connected Wednesday, various politicians person responded on akin lines, pinch Rishi Sunak saying: "No 1 should beryllium barred from utilizing basal services for their governmental views. Free reside is nan cornerstone of our democracy."

Who other has had problems?

Following Mr Farage's first Twitter posts astir his Coutts account, Daily Mail columnist and historiographer Dominic Lawson claimed his girl had been denied 2 slope accounts because her grandfather was nan precocious Nigel Lawson - nan Conservative chancellor - and his wife's relative is simply a viscount.

He described nan decisions - by Barclays and HSBC - arsenic "absurd and perverse".

The Financial Service and Markets Act now distinguishes overseas PEPs from home ones to "allow nan little consequence of home PEPs to beryllium appropriately reflected" successful FCA guidance.

Mr Goodrich says this has travel aft "frustration" among immoderate MPs and their families complete "stringent financial checks".

Abroad, Martin Cheek, managing head of integer compliance level SmartSearch, says that PEPs person "received accrued notoriety" pursuing Russia's penetration of Ukraine - but they tin travel from "all countries and regimes".

But he notes that dissimilar nan erstwhile Brexit Party leader, they "often stay faceless names connected financial accounts".

Mr Goodrich agrees, adding: "You don't usually get group shouting from nan rooftops that their slope accounts person been closed down," which he says makes Mr Farage's claims "strange".

Speaking to Sky News, power information curate Grant Shapps and Treasury curate Andrew Griffiths put unit connected nan FCA to "get a grip" of issues pinch nan PEP regime.

An FCA spokesperson responded successful a statement: "While who banks do business pinch is yet a commercialized determination for them, they should dainty group reasonably and guarantee they meet their responsibilities nether equality legislation."