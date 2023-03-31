4 hours ago

What does it mean that Trump has been indicted?

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a New York expansive assemblage connected charges successful relationship pinch hush money payments made to big movie prima Stormy Daniels, nan Manhattan District Attorney confirmed Thursday.

Trump is nan first erstwhile president successful U.S. history to beryllium indicted connected criminal charges.

At a basal level, an indictment consists of a general written database of what a fishy is accused of. An indictment, though, is not a conviction.

In nan lawsuit of Trump, nan indictment intends that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg tin move guardant pinch criminal charges. The nonstop complaint aliases charges Trump faces were still unclear arsenic of Thursday evening, however, and person not been made public.

When a fishy is indicted, it intends that a expansive assemblage has recovered capable grounds to complaint nan fishy pinch a crime, and that prosecutors tin move guardant pinch a case.

Depending connected nan jurisdiction and nan case, prosecutors are either required to employment a expansive assemblage aliases take to do so. Or, they sometimes person nan action of bypassing a expansive assemblage wholly and bringing charges directly. This tin alteration from authorities to state.

Prosecutors will sometimes take to utilize a expansive assemblage successful bid to protect themselves successful a high-profile case, specified arsenic this one.

In immoderate jurisdictions, prosecutors whitethorn besides employment typical expansive juries for circumstantial cases.

In 2016, conscionable days conscionable earlier Trump was elected president, Trump's erstwhile attorney, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 successful nan shape of a ligament transfer. Daniels said she was paid successful speech for remaining quiet astir an alleged affair she had pinch Trump.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded blameworthy to national taxation evasion and campaign-finance violations successful relationship pinch nan payments made to Daniels and was sentenced to 3 years successful prison, but was released successful mid-2020 amid nan commencement of nan COVID-19 pandemic.

