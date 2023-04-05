What happens next in the Peter Murrell case?

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Police person searched SNP office successful Edinburgh

By David Cowan Home affairs correspondent, BBC Scotland

The constabulary investigation into SNP finances has been going connected down nan scenes since July 2021 aft a pro-independence campaigner made a complaint.

Operation Branchform has now gone nationalist successful nan astir melodramatic fashion, pinch monolithic news sum of Peter Murrell's apprehension and constabulary searches astatine his location and nan SNP's headquarters.

Given nan value of nan case, location is awesome liking successful really these inquiries are carried retired successful Scotland and what mightiness hap next.

To thief understand, it is important to cognize nan domiciled of nan constabulary and Crown, nan rules astir apprehension and contempt of tribunal laws.

When personification reports a imaginable crime, nan constabulary will determine if an investigation is required. They will past effort to stitchery evidence, found each nan facts and complaint a suspect.

In this case, that process began 20 months ago.

Earlier this year, Police Scotland sent an first study seeking proposal and guidance from nan assemblage which prosecutes crimes successful Scotland, nan Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

That proposal was provided and nan investigation continued, starring to Wednesday's arrest.

The constabulary said Mr Murrell was being treated arsenic a suspect. He was taken into custody for nan legally defined play of up to 12 hours of questioning.

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon's location has been searched by police

Last nighttime he was released without charge, pending further inquiries.

Under nan Criminal Justice (Scotland) Act 2016, constabulary tin merchandise a fishy for further investigation pinch conditions for up to 28 days pinch nan powerfulness to re-arrest them.

Conditions tin see not being allowed to spell to definite places aliases talk to definite group but it is not known if that has happened successful this case.

Over nan coming days and weeks, nan constabulary will proceed to analyse and stitchery evidence. They tin inquire for much guidance from COPFS.

If a fishy is charged, their position will alteration and much ineligible protections will footwear in. They cannot beryllium questioned again by nan constabulary though they tin make a statement.

Ultimately, nan detectives will nonstop what is called a modular prosecution study to COPFS.

Image source, PA Media Image caption, A important constabulary beingness remained astatine Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon's location connected Thursday

Prosecutors will past see whether location is capable admissible grounds to show a crime was committed and nan fishy was responsible.

They will return nan nationalist liking into account. That tin beryllium influenced by nan peculiar circumstances of nan lawsuit - for example, whether nan personification progressive was successful a position of spot aliases authority.

If they consciousness nan grounds meets nan basal tests, nan lawsuit will spell to court.

Alternatively, COPFS tin instruct nan constabulary to transportation retired further inquiries if they determine location is insufficient evidence.

If they are still not satisfied location is capable to warrant a prosecution, nan lawsuit would spell nary further.

The rule officers astatine nan apical of nan Crown Office will not beryllium progressive successful this lengthy process.

The Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC and Solicitor General Ruth Charteris KC person dual roles arsenic nationalist prosecutors and main ineligible advisors to nan Scottish government, which has been tally by nan SNP since 2007.

For that reason, they will not beryllium consulted erstwhile a determination is made astir what should hap to Mr Murrell. That task will autumn to others.

Contempt of tribunal rules

His apprehension intends nan lawsuit is progressive for nan purposes of nan Contempt of Court Act 1981.

In plain English, everyone now has to beryllium observant astir what they opportunity successful lawsuit it prejudices a early trial.

This applies to politicians and members of nan nationalist connected societal media arsenic good arsenic broadcasters and newspapers.

All that tin beryllium reported are nan basal facts.

Scotland is not nan United States, wherever pundits merrily pontificate astir nan guilt aliases innocence of a fishy agelong earlier nan lawsuit goes anyplace adjacent a jury.

One past thing. People mightiness wonderment why nan enquiry is called Operation Branchform.

The titles for Police Scotland investigations are picked astatine random.