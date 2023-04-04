What is Gods Unchained, and how to play it

The game-changing possibilities that blockchain spurs done immutability, tokenization and decentralization are immense. The exertion has importantly expanded nan scope of accepted trading and collectible paper games by democratizing nan ideals of ownership, scarcity, interoperability, transparency and play-to-earn (P2E).

The excitement facet of trading paper games (TCG) — antecedently confined to schoolhouse luncheon tables and enthusiast get-togethers — has now genuinely gone global, acknowledgment to blockchain gaming.

Gods Unchained embodies nan early of trading paper gameplay. It taps into nan rich | world of marvelous mythical gods and their strengths and weaknesses, represented by complete 1,500 unsocial cards.

What is Gods Unchained?

Gods Unchained is simply a integer trading paper crippled pinch fast-paced gameplay and strategical platform building. To win successful nan game, players must align themselves pinch 1 of six gods, build decks of 30 cards, and usage strategical gameplay to outsmart, subdue aliases decimate their opponents.

Each crippled involves tactical decision-making, assets guidance and card-based combat, pinch nan eventual extremity of reducing nan powerfulness of nan opponent’s defender to zero.

The powerfulness down Gods Unchained

If you are wondering who is down Gods Unchained, it’s nary different than Immutable, an Australian-based crippled improvement studio.

The workplace is besides moving connected respective projects successful nan gaming and blockchain space, including a nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, a metaverse gaming offering and a decentralized gaming platform. Gods Unchained offers a divers postulation of cards, a perpetually evolving meta, and predominant updates and events, making it an breathtaking crippled for players.

The story

Gods Unchained is simply a blockchain-based trading paper crippled that takes players connected a travel done nan rich | imagination world of Eucos. Valiant mortals wield powerful magic to flooded epic battles while navigating nan conflicting whims of nan six domain gods. The gods person been defeated and imprisoned by nan titans, who person corrupted nan world and enslaved humanity. But a fewer humans person go god-like, utilizing their powers to conflict nan titans and liberate humanity.

Players cod and waste and acquisition integer cards featuring nan champions, spells, artifacts, and creatures of Eucos. Through intricate artwork and stats, each paper reveals a divers communicative from some expansive and friendly perspectives. Expansion sets for illustration “Light’s Verdict,” and broadside stories for illustration “Winter Wanderlands,” perpetually adhd caller stories, contented and characters.

Gods Unchained offers engaging gameplay, and arsenic nan stories of Eucos proceed to unfold, players tin look guardant to galore much breathtaking adventures successful this vibrant and ever-evolving world.

Gameplay overview: How to play Gods Unchained

Players are matched against each different successful a trial of accomplishment and strategy. They return turns playing cards, making moves and utilizing their gods’ powers to summation nan precocious hand. The extremity is to trim nan opponent’s wellness to zero and look victorious. The crippled is fast-paced and action-packed, pinch plentifulness of twists and turns to support players connected their toes.

Choosing gods and their powers

Gameplay originates pinch nan players aligning 1 of nan six gods aliases goddesses of light, death, nature, deception, warfare and magic. Each deity has a unsocial group of cards, strengths and weaknesses, and choosing nan correct 1 tin springiness nan players a strategical advantage successful nan game.

When starting nan game, nan players must besides take 1 of 3 unsocial deity powers that supply typical abilities and advantages passim nan game. These deity powers tin move nan tide of a game, create a powerful advantage aliases motorboat a astonishment onslaught connected opponents. They are designed to beryllium potent but not game-breaking, truthful players tin still bask a adjacent and balanced gameplay experience.

Creating paper decks

Next, nan players strategically create their decks of cards. A maximum of 30 cards are allowed, each pinch unsocial abilities, stats and artwork. Players tin usage various combinations of cards to build a powerful platform to conclusion opponents.

A platform afloat of devastating spells tin beryllium nan cardinal to success. Some for illustration a brute-force attack pinch a platform afloat of powerful creatures. With truthful galore paper options, nan possibilities are endless.

Playing nan game

The crippled originates pinch players entering nan mulligan phase, wherever they tin reshuffle cards successful their platform that whitethorn not beryllium useful successful nan early stages. It’s wise to shuffle distant cards that require much mana (but much connected mana later).

Players past usage their cards to onslaught nan opponent’s cards aliases their gods. Each paper has an onslaught and wellness value, and is removed from play erstwhile its wellness is zero.

Players tin besides usage their deity powerfulness to summation an advantage complete their opponents. Each deity powerfulness provides a unsocial expertise that tin beryllium utilized erstwhile per move if nan subordinate has capable mana to activate it.

As nan players rank up, they’re rewarded pinch resources for illustration flux, favors, starts, nan autochthonal GODS tokens, paper packs and more.

Understanding mana

Mana is simply a cardinal assets successful Gods Unchained. Each paper successful a platform has a mana cost, and nan subordinate must person capable connected their mana instrumentality to play it.

The mana strategy is simply a captious gameplay constituent that requires players to negociate their resources to play their cards and summation nan precocious hand.

Game modes successful Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained gameplay offers a assortment of crippled modes for players to enjoy. Each delivers a unsocial experience, challenging players to build their decks and maestro nan game’s mechanics.

Ranked matches

This is nan superior crippled mode, wherever players compete against others of a akin rank. Each triumph earns nan subordinate acquisition points, stars and ranking points, which thief them advancement up nan classed ladder.

Players tin climb up to nan pursuing ranks: Rusted Bronze, Purified Bronze, Rusted Iron, Purified Iron, Impact Meteorite, Astral Meteorite, Twilight Shadow, Midnight Shadow, Auric Gold, Solar Gold, Ethereal Diamond and Mythic.

Daily play and gain

This is nan superior measurement players gain in-game currency. Players get caller decks to play pinch each time and gain GODS for completing regular objectives and winning matches.

The Weekend Ranked Event takes spot each play and rewards players pinch valuable paper packs from nan game’s latest description sets.

Tutorial missions

New players spell done tutorial missions that guideline them done nan game’s mechanics and reward them pinch paper packs aft completion. They are highly recommended for caller players to go acquainted pinch nan crippled and build their paper collection.

Solo mode

Gods Unchained besides features a solo mode wherever players tin believe battling against an AI opponent, testing caller decks and strategies without worrying astir their ranking aliases rewards.

Direct challenge

Players tin situation their friends to a crippled of Gods Unchained by generating a unsocial codification for them to join.

The bosom and soul: The cards and deck

Each platform consists of 30 cards that players combine earlier nan battle. Decks correspond their playstyle, and a cautiously constructed 1 is nan cardinal to victory. The cards picture circumstantial onslaught and wellness values, and nan magnitude of mana required to play.

Gods Unchained cards are categorized based connected their domain (i.e., which gods aliases goddesses nan cards align to). Cards not belonging to a peculiar domain are considered neutral and tin beryllium utilized successful immoderate deck.

The crippled is played pinch 3 paper categories:

Creature cards: These onslaught nan opponent’s prime of deity aliases creatures. Players tin person up to six animal cards connected nan committee astatine once.

Spell cards: These formed spells wished by their text. Once used, they are sent to nan void.

Relic cards: These springiness players supporting options aliases let their deity to onslaught directly. Only 1 relic paper tin beryllium progressive astatine once, and casting 1 will switch nan erstwhile one.

Creating a winning platform tin beryllium challenging for beginners, truthful nan crippled offers six options for starter decks.

Gods Unchained besides features paper sets, which are collections of cards grouped by arena aliases taxable (free-to-play, promotional, description and one-of-a-kind). As pinch astir integer trading paper games, regular rollouts of caller sets are ever expected.

Based connected in-game paper quality, Gods Unchained cards tin besides beryllium classified into plain and shiny:

Plain cards: Non-NFT cards pinch grey borders; earned by playing nan game. They are not tradable connected immoderate marketplaces. However, 2 aliases much of nan aforesaid plain paper tin beryllium transformed into an NFT shiny paper by forging (i.e., fusing) them utilizing GODS and flux.

Shiny cards: The Gods Unchained NFT cards. Variants see meteorite, shadow, golden and diamond.

Specific Gods Unchained cards pertain to paper tribes that people nan faction they beryllium to and characteristic unsocial in-game abilities. For example, Anubian cards tin tie discarded animal cards backmost from nan void. Gods Unchained tribes see Aether, Amazon, Anubian, Atlantean, Dragon, Guild, Mystic, Nether, Olympian, Structure, Viking and Wild.

Finally, based connected rarity, cards successful Gods Unchained tin beryllium identified as:

Common (gray gem)

Rare (blue gem)

Epic (purple gem)

Legendary (yellow gem)

Mythic (red gem)

With truthful galore paper permutations and combinations, gameplay possibilities are virtually limitless.

GODS: The blockchain token for nan Gods Unchained ecosystem

The Gods Unchained autochthonal inferior token, GODS, issued by Gods Unchained, is cardinal to nan crippled acquisition — holding relevance successful almost each facet of nan Gods Unchained ecosystem — and enriches its engagement loop.

With a fixed proviso of 500 million, players tin get GODS rewards successful various ways. In regular play and earn, players person fragments based connected their rank and triumph rate, which are converted to GODS tokens astatine nan extremity of nan event.

The conversion complaint depends connected nan number of progressive players, rank and regular prize pool. Through nan “Offering of nan GODS” manual staking, GODS tokenholders tin besides get further GODS rewards for actively contributing to nan ecosystem done playing, trading, purchasing and forging during each reward period.

Beyond gameplay and staking, nan GODS token is besides designed to reward players for their contributions to increasing nan game, and building a thriving ecosystem done organization events, astonishment rewards, contented creation, referrals and more, pinch 61.5% of GODS proviso allocated toward ecosystem development.

The beauty of favour and sanctum

Based connected nan thought of pleasing nan gods, Gods Unchained enables players to build a assets called favor. This tin beryllium utilized to bargain powerful cards crossed nan realms from nan sanctum, wherever gods watch nan battles.

Favors are fundamentally rewards for moves that entreaty to nan gods. Favor resets astatine nan commencement of each caller game. This adds different furniture of strategy and minimizes predictability, yet making gameplay each nan much exciting.

Unlocking NFT possibilities pinch flux

Akin to favors, Gods Unchained features flux, which are resources that cannot beryllium bought aliases sold. They tin beryllium earned only done wins. The magnitude of flux earned is wished based connected nan player’s rank and games played successful The Gauntlet of nan Gods challenge.

Flux and GODS tin beryllium utilized to forge 2 aliases much copies of a halfway paper to create an NFT paper that tin beryllium sold crossed NFT marketplaces. Essentially, players tin create real-world integer assets. In parallel, it qualifies arsenic a P2E NFT paper game.

Stars and nan prima store: Yet different rewards avenue

Stars are different off-chain assets tied to subordinate accounts. When players triumph a classed game, they are awarded a “Star Vial” containing a random number of stars.

Players tin person six Star Vials:

Nebula Vial: 40 to 60 stars

Giant Vial: 100 to 200 stars

Supergiant Vial: 200 to 300 stars

Supernova Vial: 400 to 600 stars

Galactic Vial: 1,000 to 1,200 stars

Universal Vial: 2,000 to 2,500 stars

Once a vial is opened, nan subordinate whitethorn besides beryllium upgraded to nan adjacent level. Players tin speech stars for cards via nan prima store’s rotating database of options, ranging from commons to legendaries. NFT cards are not disposable successful this store. With specified rewards, this blockchain-based game is beyond immoderate emblematic online collectible paper game.